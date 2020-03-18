Eric Reid announces he's been released by Panthers

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid announced on Wednesday that he has been released.

It’s been a pleasure Carolina! I enjoyed my time and the support I received from the fans, media, teammates, and staff there will be remembered. Looking forward to furthering my career in another city! — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) March 18, 2020

The veteran safety was approaching the second of a three-year, $22 million contract extension he signed in the 2019 offseason. The move saves the Panthers $3 million in salary cap space while Reid accounts for $5 million in dead cap money on their books.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Reid joined Panthers amid collusion grievance

Reid joined the Panthers during the 2018 season. The former San Francisco 49ers safety didn’t find work that offseason and filed a collusion grievance against the NFL. Reid was Colin Kaepernick’s most visible supporter and joined him in his efforts to raise awareness for social justice and racial equality issues by kneeling during the national anthem.

Eric Reid is looking for work this offseason. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

He eventually signed with the Panthers four weeks into the regular season.

In 2019, Reid tallied 130 combined tackles, four sacks, six passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. The 28-year-old played five seasons with San Francisco prior to his two with Carolina.

He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2013.

More from Yahoo Sports: