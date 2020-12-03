Eric Paschall reacts to release of Warriors opening week schedule for 2020-21 NBA season

For the first time in eight months, Eric Paschall and the Golden State Warriors will have a game to prepare for. On Wednesday, the NBA announced a slate of games for the start of the 2020-21 season.

On Dec. 22, the Warriors will travel to New York for an opening night tilt with the Brooklyn Nets. Following Kevin Durant’s reunion with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr, the Warriors will venture to Wisconsin for a Christmas day game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

After the announcement of Golden State’s scheduled start to the 2019-20 season, Paschall chimed in with a message on social media.

Via @epaschall on Twitter:

Paschall’s contest against the Bucks will be the second Christmas day game of his young career. However, Paschall went scoreless in seven minutes against the Houston Rockets in 2019. The Villanova product tallied just three rebounds and two assists in Golden State’s surprising upset win against James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Rockets on Christmas day.

Despite his low scoring total on Christmas, the former second-round pick earned All-Rookie first-team honors in his debut season in the Bay Area with 14 points on 49.7% shooting from the field with 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 27.6 minutes per game.

As the Warriors make a push to get back into playoff contention in the Western Conference, Golden State will need Paschall to double-down on his rookie campaign as a sophomore in the association.

The Warriors will tip off the 2020-21 NBA season on Tuesday, Dec. 22, against the Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn at 4 p.m. PST.

