Eric Musselman players enter portal as John Calipari changes Arkansas

Eric Musselman hasn’t yet filled every remaining roster spot at USC. He is getting close, but he hasn’t completed the 2025 roster just yet. As Musselman considers his next move, one of his former players at Arkansas has entered the portal, all while new Arkansas coach John Calipari remakes the roster in Fayetteville. Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile has entered the portal while Calipari is bringing in his preferred transfers. It’s an intriguing situation whose ultimate outcomes are still unfolding.

Razorbacks Wire noted the Calipari pickup of Florida Atlantic transfer Johnell Davis.

“Just one day after receiving a major commitment from former Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo via the transfer portal, veteran college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman reported late Tuesday that the Arkansas Razorbacks and coach John Calipari are expected to add former Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis to their roster.”

Is the Brazile transfer a direct response to the other transfer moves Calipari is making? Quite possibly. Is Brazile in the market for USC? That is less certain, but Musselman is certainly weighing his options. Desmond Claude of Xavier and D.J. Wagner of Kentucky are two transfers who have been linked to Musselman and USC. We’ll see how it all plays out.

NEWS: Former Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile has entered the transfer portal, source told ESPN. Averaged 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds this past season. Entered the NBA draft earlier this spring, but is now keeping his options open. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 1, 2024

