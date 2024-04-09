Eric DeCosta: We were very excited to bring Kyle Van Noy back

After posting a career-best 9.0 sacks with the Ravens last year, linebacker Kyle Van Noy re-signed with Baltimore on a two-year deal last week.

During his Tuesday pre-draft press conference, General Manager Eric DeCosta noted just how pleased the Ravens are to have Van Noy stick with the club.

"Well first, we were very excited to bring Kyle back," DeCosta said. "It was a great experience for us last year with Kyle and I think Kyle would say the same. He's certainly a player that helped us quite a bit. Love his mentality, leadership, physicality that he brings, versatility as a player. I think it's great to have a veteran in the room."

Van Noy, who just turned 33 in March, has said that he bought into what the Ravens were doing last season and that he “had [his] eyes set on this place the whole time.”

The linebacker totaled 30 tackles with nine tackles for loss, four passes defensed, and a pair of forced fumbles in 14 games for Baltimore last year.

In 10 seasons, Van Noy has recorded 42.5 sacks, 56 tackles for loss, and 72 quarterback hits for the Lions, Patriots, Dolphins, Chargers, and Ravens.