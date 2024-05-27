Enzo Maresca becomes Chelsea’s No 1 target as ownership requests talks with Leicester

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca is Chelsea's top target to replace Mauricio Pochettino - Getty Images/Alex Dodd

Enzo Maresca is emerging as the No 1 target for Chelsea after the club’s ownership requested official permission to speak to the Italian.

Maresca is close to leaving Championship title winners Leicester City to take over at Stamford Bridge with negotiations now at an advanced stage.

Chelsea will have to pay around £10m in compensation to land the Italian, but he is now the preferred candidate ahead of Roberto De Zerbi and Brentford’s Thomas Frank.

Kieran McKenna, the Ipswich Town manager, decided to withdraw from the process over the weekend. Maresca is regarded as an ideal fit for the Chelsea board after impressing in talks.

A former assistant to Pep Guardiola, Maresca has established a reputation for possession-based football which appeals to the Chelsea hierarchy as they seek a new direction.

Mauricio Pochettino left the club by mutual consent last week and Chelsea are now putting the finishing touches to a deal for Maresca, 44.

More to follow...

