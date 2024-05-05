ENMU earns three first-team All-LSC awards in softball

May 4—CANYON, Texas — Six members of the Eastern New Mexico University softball team were honored by the Lone Star Conference on Wednesday night prior to the start of the LSC tournament.

Leading the way were junior catcher Samantha Gutierrez, senior designated player Taighen Whitzel and senior third baseman Alondra Vasquez, all chosen to the first team. Vasquez was also awarded a Gold Glove honor for her play in the field this season.

Whitzel entered the tournament with a team-leading .387 average, 12 home runs, 60 hits and 24 walks. Gutierrez hit .383 and had 56 hits, 10 home runs, 57 hits and a team-leading 16 doubles while Vasquez, a second-team choice as primarily a catcher last season, slugged .648 for the regular year with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 49 RBIs while posting a .981 fielding percentage.

Senior right fielder Mikenzey Patterson earned second-team All-LSC for the second consecutive year, hitting .386 with a team-high seven triples while going 14-for-14 in stolen bases.

Sophomore pitcher Marissa Rodriguez and senior outfielder Cecy Jurado were on the third team. Rodriguez went 12-11 with a 3.41 earned run average in the circle, while hitting four home runs.

Jurado hit .381 (16-for-42) with two doubles and five RBIs.

In conference special awards, West Texas A&M's Diana Murtha was chosen player of the year, Angelo State's Cheyenne Floyd was the pitcher of the year, Texas-Tyler's Makayla Garcia and Christin Haygood were named freshman of the year and newcomer of the year, respectively, while WT's Michael Cook was chosen coach of the year.