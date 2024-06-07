England vs Serbia, Euro 2024 group stage: Date, kick-off time and TV channel

England will want to start their Euro 2024 tilt on the front foot against Serbia - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

England begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia, with matches against Denmark and Slovenia to follow in Group C.

England’s men have not won a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup, but have gone close under Gareth Southgate. They reached a World Cup semi-final in 2018 before losing to Italy on penalties in the final of Euro 2020.

They are well-fancied to go one better in Germany this summer, and will be looking to make the best possible start against a dangerous Serbia team. However preparations took a hit in their final warm-up match, losing 1-0 to Iceland at Wembley.

When is it?

England’s opening game of Euro 2024 against Serbia is on Sunday, June 16. It is one of 51 Euro 2024 fixtures at the tournament.

Where is it?

England begin their group stage in Gelsenkirchen at the Veltins Arena, which is home to Bundesliga 2 club Schalke. The stadium has unhappy memories for England fans as the venue for their 2006 World Cup exit on penalties against Portugal, when Wayne Rooney was sent off.

What time is kick-off?

The match gets under way at 8pm UK time.

What TV channel is it on?

BBC One has exclusive live coverage in the UK with the game also available to watch on iPlayer. Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Ian Wright and Rachel Corsie are among BBC’s pundits for the tournament.

What is the team news?

Gareth Southgate has taken a gamble on the fitness of Luke Shaw, who is a major doubt to be fit for England’s opening group game. As the one specialist left-back in England’s squad, Southgate believed taking Shaw was a gamble worth taking.

One player who could not prove his fitness was Harry Maguire, who was not selected because of an ongoing calf problem. Maguire’s absence means Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is expected to partner John Stones in central defence, although the latter picked up a knock against Iceland.

Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka are expected to return to England’s forward line. Southgate’s big decision appears to be picking Declan Rice’s midfield partner, with the pair sitting behind Jude Bellingham. Youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton have impressed, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher are other options.

What sort of team are Serbia?

Coached by legendary former player Dragan Stojkovic, Serbia made hard work of their qualification group but made it through to the 24-team finals in Germany as runners-up.

Stojkovic favours a 3-4-2-1, with the classy Dusan Tadic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic operating behind former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrović. There is another Fulham connection in midfield with Sasa Lukic a regular starter, while Filip Kostic loves to raid forward from left wing-back and deliver crosses.

Serbia also have the option of flipping to a two-striker system by pairing Mitrovic with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, a formidable physical duo. Serbia have looked susceptible to counter-attacks, though, and they are heavily reliant on crosses to their tall forwards. Maguire’s absence could be felt in this game.

What are they saying?

Southgate is excited by England’s attacking options and promised supporters that they would see a “different” approach in this summer’s tournament.

“I’m excited,” Southgate told reporters. “The other night (a 3-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina), we had a lot of experienced attacking players not on the starting grid. And we had a lot of goals in the team still.

“In an attacking sense, that’s really crucial. The profile of our midfield, the way we’re moving the ball forward more quickly, seeing forward passes, that excites me watching training,” he added.

What are the odds?

England 4/9

Serbia 6/1

Draw 7/2

