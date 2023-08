England vs Australia live: score and latest updates from 2023 Women's World Cup semi-final

Can England make it to their first World Cup final? They will have to beat hosts Australia in their own back yard to do so - Reuters/Hannah McKay

10:36 AM BST

Rio Ferdinand has made his prediction

10:29 AM BST

Luke Edwards in Sydney

“I might be wrong but I’m detecting some apprehension among the Australian fans before kick off. I also thought some of the comments from Mackenzie Arnold before the game were strange talking about the negative reaction if she played badly. It was meant as a joke but many a true word is said in jest. “The supporters I spoke to on the train out to the stadium were worried about the fact England have not played well and still reached another semi-final. They also think, on paper, we have the better players. “The return of star striker Sam Kerr to the starting line up will ease some home crowd nerves but if England score first I think the Matildas could push the panic button.”

10:24 AM BST

Spying row before Australia vs England Women's World Cup semi-final

England’s World Cup semi-final showdown with Australia has been soured by a spying controversy after a helicopter was used to film the Lionesses’ final training session before the match in Sydney. The Australian Daily Telegraph sent the helicopter to spy on Sarina Wiegman’s side as they worked on a plan to beat the Matildas and knock them out of the tournament they have co-hosted alongside New Zealand.

Read more from Luke Edwards here.

10:17 AM BST

Jess Carter also spoke to BBC Sport

“I feel like we are gelling together... the team as a collective is gelling really well together. I think everyone’s pretty chilled to be fair. “There’s history in this kind of tournament for England but we are looking to write our own history. I think everyone’s just excited for the game, everyone’s going out there and give it their all and hopefully come away with a positive result. “[Sam Kerr] is obviously a top player but I think that we are well equipped to deal with her and whatever Australia throw at us.”

10:13 AM BST

Millie Bright spoke to BBC Sport

“It is exciting. We are ready as a team, ready to perform and step up as always. “Really excited for the atmosphere. Credit to Australia for creating that throughout the tournament, we have felt welcomed by everyone on and off the pitch. “Who wants to play in a quiet semi-final? Not us! “The game is between two teams that know a lot about each other, but tournament football is all about turning up, fighting for your place in the next game. We are ready to do absolutely everything.”

10:09 AM BST

Australia have never made it this far before

They will obviously have the support of the home crowd. England fans will be outnumbered and outvoiced.

Australia fans in attendance

09:56 AM BST

Tom Garry is on the ground

'It doesn't get much bigger than this!'



🎥 @TomJGarry sets up a huge semi-final clash between Australia and England.

Weather looks decent, doesn’t it?

09:51 AM BST

09:49 AM BST

Australia's side is also in

📋 Your Semi-Final Starting XI ✅



We make two changes to our team that will take on England 👊#Matildas #FIFAWWC #TilitsDone pic.twitter.com/NEqsaHFX2j — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) August 16, 2023

Starting XI: Arnold, Polkinghorne, Cately, Foord, Fowler, Hunt, Raso, Gorry, Kerr, Carpenter, Cooney-Cross

Substitutes: Williams, Nevin, Luik, Vine, Van Egmond, Micah, Yallop, Simon, Grant

Alanna Kennedy is out: “This morning Alanna Kennedy was ruled out of tonight’s clash due to illness. Alanna will not be in attendance tonight,” according to the team.

09:43 AM BST

What time is kick off and how can you watch?

Kick-off between Australia and England is at 11am UK time on Wednesday August 16 (8pm Sydney local time). If you are in the UK, you can watch it live on BBC One or on BBC iPlayer.

09:37 AM BST

Tom Garry has been subject to some riotous banter in Australia...

“The Aussies have been dishing out banter ever since this blockbuster semi-final was confirmed. I was in an Uber this morning and the driver offered me and the rest of the English press pack a lift to the airport tomorrow!” “In our hotel, the concierge had the cheek to recommend a hotel in Brisbane for this weekend - to cover the 3rd & 4th-place play-off. And a number of the Australia newspapers’ front pages have made a reference this morning to ‘beat the Poms’.” “It’s largely been good-natured but, make no mistake; the co-hosts would love nothing more than to knock England out tonight. This is a sporting rivalry that runs deep.”

09:32 AM BST

The England team is in

Starting XI: Earps, Bronze, Walsh, Greenwood, Bright (c), Stanway, Daly, Toone, Hemp, Carter, Russo

Substitutes: Charles, Nobbs, Hampton, Wubben-Moy, Morgab, Coombs, Kelly, England, Zelem, Roebuck, Robinson

09:25 AM BST

Good morning

Hello and welcome to a huge day for England football as the European champions take on Australia in Sydney. The winner will move through to the World Cup final where they will face Spain on Sunday. The biggest threat to England’s hopes will come in the shape of Sam Kerr, who is fit to play after struggling with a calf injury.

England boss Sarina Wiegman said: “Australia is not just Sam Kerr. Yes, we have a plan [if she starts]. She can play and she can start on the bench, so that’s the situation. Of course she is a threat, she’s a very good player, so a lot of respect [to her].

“But there is more than Sam Kerr, because at the end it is always a team performance. When the team does really well an individual can do even better. That’s the same for Australia and it’s the same for England.

“There is a lot of pressure on her because everyone expects things from her. I think Australia have grown in the tournament too, they had some difficult situations they had to come back from and they did really well. We expect a very strong Australia tomorrow.”

England captain Millie Bright, Kerr’s club team-mate at Women’s Super League champions Chelsea, echoed her manager’s assessment, adding:

“I think everyone knows [Sam] pretty well. On the worldwide stage, I think she’s made a name for herself. “It’s pretty hard not to know Sam and her abilities, but like Sarina said there’s other players in the team. I think we’re prepared to play against Australia as a team.”

Packed fan zones in cities around Australia will have giant screens showing the match, and thousands of pubs will broadcast. And you can follow the match live with us here, with the kick-off for the big game at 11am BST.

