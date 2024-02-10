England v Wales LIVE: Six Nations score and latest updates from grudge match at Twickenham

England prepare to take on Wales at Twickenham this afternoon as one of the fiercest rivalries in the Six Nations resumes.

Since 1988, Wales have only celebrated victory at Twickenham on three occasions, and it is more than a decade since they have claimed a Six Nations win at the home of English rugby. However, England have not fared particularly well at home in recent times. Their last three home fixtures were a record defeat to France, a red card for the captain, and a first-ever defeat to Fiji.

Steve Borthwick has stuck with the same starting XV from the first game while Warren Gatland has made changes to his Wales side, including having the instinctive Ioan Lloyd starting at fly half, but it remains to be seen which team will be celebrating victory come 6.45pm.

England vs Wales LIVE: Latest Six Nations updates

England host Wales in the Six Nations at Twickenham, live on ITV1

Wales’s roaring second-half comeback against Scotland fell agonisingly short as England secured an unconvincing win over Italy in round one

12’ - YELLOW CARD! Chessum sin-binned for head contact on Assiratti (ENG 0-0 WAL)

TEAM NEWS: England unchanged from opening win over Italy

TEAM NEWS: George North returns for Wales as Warren Gatland makes a slew of changes

England 0-0 Wales

17:05 , Luke Baker

16 mins: The penalty count firmly in Wales’s favour so far and they win another at the scrum. They kick to the corner, looking to make the most of their man advantage...

England 0-0 Wales

17:04 , Luke Baker

14 mins: An England lineout in their own territory goes awry and Wales win the scrum.

Perhaps the quickest bunker review in history and it will just stay a yellow card on Chesusm. The referee announces the decision over the microphone to the Twickenham crowd - a nice idea change in recent times to keep the spectators at the stadium informed.

YELLOW CARD! England 0-0 Wales

17:02 , Luke Baker

12 mins: A delay as the TMO Brendan Pickering finds the right angles for referee James Doleman to check.

Jeers around Twickenham as the replays show the contact. It’s borderline whether Chessum’s should contacts Assiratti’s shoulder or head first.

The referee determines it’s head contact, so it’s a yellow card for Ollie Chessum and the bunker will review to see if it’s upgraded to red. Referee Doleman says Chessum is upright in contact but it looks like he’s dipping and Assiratti may be as well. We’ll see what the bunker say.

TMO REVIEW! England 0-0 Wales

16:58 , Luke Baker

12 mins: A sliced kick clear by Ioan Lloyd is well claimed by Dyer on his own 22 and although the ball then breaks loose, England can’t cleanly gather on the left flank.

Wales prop Keiron Assiratti receiving some treatment but he looks ok to continue. Hold on - a TMO review. Ollie Chessum on Assiratti, apparently a shoulder to the head...

England 0-0 Wales

16:56 , Luke Baker

11 mins: Solid English scrum and they try to run a strike play from the base but the pass from Mitchell is dropped by Slade, Wales collect and danger is averted.

The pass was maybe a touch high but Slade, on the crash ball, would have expected to hold on. A big opportunity squandered there.

England 0-0 Wales

16:54 , Luke Baker

9 mins: England’s kicking game on point so far as another Ford grubber forces a defensive Wales lineout. Unlike the first half last week, their lineout is holding strong so far but as they try to maul clear, England counter-maul superbly and win the turnover.

Frist scrum of the day, five metres from the Welsh line with England put-in. Can they make their mark at scrum-time?

16:53 , Luke Baker

Here’s what our reporter at Twickenham Harry Latham-Coyle makes of the opening exchanges

Wales look all over the place in their chase. That's twice now that England have cut all too easily between a couple of red shirts on kick return - it is a preferred strategy for Wales against their rivals to keep the ball on the pitch, but they'll have to tighten up to persist with that plan.

England 0-0 Wales

16:51 , Luke Baker

6 mins: Another England kick return does damage! This time Daly glides between tacklers and pokes a grubber kick through but it just runs into touch. Wales’s kick-chase being exposed so far.

England 0-0 Wales

16:50 , Luke Baker

5 mins: Wales won 14 penalties in a row against Scotland last week and it’s two going their way early on here. England caught offside and the Welsh are now into opposition territory.

England utilising the aggressive blitz defence that defence coach Felix Jones loves and it knocks Wales back 15 metres or so, forcing the kick clear.

Mitchell then dinks over the top and Wales suddenly back in their own 22.

England 0-0 Wales

16:48 , Luke Baker

3 mins: Tommy Reffell doing Tommy Reffell things! England win the lineout and lock to drive to line but Reffell gets over the ball and wins the turnover. Superb from the Wales flanker.

They hoof clear towards halfway where they’ll have the lineout and they survive the first spell of England pressure.

England 0-0 Wales

16:47 , Luke Baker

2 mins: Wales defence solidifies after that early breach but Ford puts a cross-field kick into the right corner where Slade leaps with Dyer and the Welshman catches but is forced into touch. Five-metre lineout England

England 0-0 Wales

16:46 , Luke Baker

1 mins: Brilliant start by England! Freddie steward fields the first kick clear on the left touchline on halfway and dances through the Wales defence, gliding between three defenders to move into the 22. Superb run by the full back.

England with a glorious platform.

KICK-OFF! England 0-0 Wales

16:45 , Luke Baker

George Ford kicks high into the Twickenham air and we’re underway!

England v Wales

16:43 , Luke Baker

Anthems done, various pre-match paraphernalia swiftly cleared from the pitch and we’re about ready to go here in southwest London.

England v Wales

16:41 , Luke Baker

A lovely minute’s applause for the recently departed heroes of years past in this fixture. Barry John, JPR Williams and Mike Weston being honoured here today

England v Wales

16:40 , Luke Baker

Fans out in force as always for this clash.

England v Wales

16:35 , Luke Baker

We’re about 10 minutes from kick-off and anticipation is building at Twickenham! This is one of rugby’s great rivalries and we’re about to enjoy the latest instalment.

George North says he remains as driven as ever on brink of another landmark

16:30 , Luke Baker

George North says his drive and desire is undiminished as he prepares to take up membership of an exclusive club.

The Wales centre, who wins his 119th cap against England at Twickenham on Saturday, also clocks up 50 appearances in the Six Nations Championship.

It is a feat achieved by only four other Welshmen – North’s fellow cap centurions Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Martyn Williams.

The 31-year-old has been backed by Wales head coach Warren Gatland to make a fifth successive World Cup in Australia during 2027, which would see him equal the record jointly held by Brian Lima, Sergio Parisse and Mauro Bergamasco.

That possibility is some distance down the road, but North’s form and consistency underpins a player who shows no sign of slowing up.

George North says he remains as driven as ever on brink of another landmark

16:20 , Luke Baker

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to make a mark?

The Exeter wing pledged allegiance to England and made his debut off the bench against Italy, despite being born and raised in Cardiff.

It prompted Wales boss Warren Gatland to remark last month that his decision had not gone down well across the border, although Gatland also insisted that preparations for England had not involved the 21-year-old being mentioned, stating: “It doesn’t add any extra spice. Good luck to him. I hope things go well for him.”

England v Wales talking points

16:10 , Luke Baker

Ioan Lloyd in the spotlight

Former Bristol back Lloyd makes his first Wales start on Saturday, and it will be in the No 10 shirt after taking over from the injured Sam Costelow.

The 22-year-old featured twice as a substitute during Wales’ 2020 autumn campaign, but it was more than three years until he reappeared on the international stage, replacing Costelow against Scotland last weekend and helping to orchestrate a spectacular second-half fightback.

Lloyd is among several players in Wales’ match-day 23 never to have played Test rugby at Twickenham, but the visitors need him to thrive.

England v Wales talking points

16:00 , Luke Baker

Pump up the Twickenham volume

England return to headquarters for the first time since they were booed during a shock World Cup warm-up defeat against Fiji.

Steve Borthwick’s team went on to finish third in the World Cup, and they host Wales on the back of an opening Six Nations victory over Italy.

The Twickenham atmosphere in recent times has undoubtedly been flat, and changes introduced to the match-day experience include an increase in length of the players’ walk through the crowds from their bus to the changing room.

England v Wales talking points

15:50 , Luke Baker

Half-century for George North

Wales are boosted by the return after injury of centre George North for their trip to south-west London. North, who wins his 119th cap, is the solitary player in Saturday’s matchday 23 to have been part of a winning Wales team at Twickenham, while he also clocks up 50 Six Nations games.

Only four other players have reached a half-century in the competition for Wales – Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Martyn Williams. North, who made his Six Nations bow against France in Paris 13 years ago, remains an integral part of head coach Warren Gatland’s plans.

England v Wales talking points

15:40 , Luke Baker

England’s magnificent seven

England have a strong record against Wales at Twickenham since losing to them in 2012. Centre Scott Williams’ late try clinched a Six Nations triple crown that day, but Wales have come unstuck on five subsequent Six Nations visits.

The shining light from a Welsh perspective was their 2015 World Cup pool victory over England, but it is seven defeats on the bounce at English rugby headquarters following that 28-25 success, with England winning four Six Nations Tests, two World Cup warm-up games and a summer international.

Wales can take heart from five of those reversals being by six points or fewer, but they face a tough ask to turn things around.

There is no better place for a Welshman to win than Twickenham – Dafydd Jenkins

15:30 , Luke Baker

Dafydd Jenkins has highlighted the enormity of victory at Twickenham if Wales can end their long wait for a Six Nations away win against England.

It has only happened twice since the tournament began 24 years ago, with Exeter lock Jenkins bidding to emulate previous Wales captains Ryan Jones (2008) and Sam Warburton (2012) in toppling England on home soil.

Jenkins, the youngest Wales skipper since Sir Gareth Edwards in 1968, was a junior school pupil when Scott Williams’ late try secured a Triple Crown triumph at Twickenham during the 2012 campaign.

And he is geared up for a huge effort on Saturday after Wales showed glimpses of their potential via a spectacular second-half fightback against Scotland last weekend, even if they ultimately lost by a point from 27-0 behind.

There is no better place for a Welshman to win than Twickenham – Dafydd Jenkins

Will Stuart urges England to show fighting spirit against Wales

15:20 , Luke Baker

Wales have been warned they do not hold a monopoly on passion as Will Stuart called on England to prove that fighting spirit is also part of their genetic make-up.

The rivals collide at Twickenham on Saturday with Steve Borthwick’s new-look team aiming to build on their winning start to the Guinness Six Nations against Italy in Rome.

While it is assumed England’s opponents will always play with emotional intensity, spurred on by facing the tournament’s most unpopular team, scrum coach Tom Harrison bristles at the idea that the passion flows in one direction only.

“It’s an interesting assumption to presume Wales would have an extra desire than us,” Harrison said.

Will Stuart urges England to show fighting spirit against Wales

Steve Borthwick reveals lift in intensity as England prepare to go on the attack against Wales

15:10 , Luke Baker

Steve Borthwick has said that England are ready to rip in to Wales at Twickenham on Saturday as he bids to get his squad’s emotional pitch right for their home Six Nations opener.

Borthwick’s side got off to a solid start in Rome last weekend, producing an encouraging showing as they bedded in a number of new starters and systems.

The arrival of Wales in southwest London always lifts the intensity, with Borthwick admitting he is having to hold his players back in training given the ferocity with which they have gone after session this week.

Steve Borthwick reveals lift in intensity as England prepare to attack Wales

Wales team news

15:00 , Luke Baker

Wales are boosted by the return of George North, the centre back in the starting side having overcome the injury that forced him to miss out on the opening weekend. Tomos Williams and Ioan Lloyd take over as the starting half-backs after impressing off the bench against Scotland, while a returning Gareth Thomas is part of an all-new starting front row. Alex Mann gets an opportunity on the blindside after James Botham’s injury.

On the bench, young Bath prop Archie Griffin is set for a debut, while Will Rowlands is another welcome returnee having been absent last week.

Wales XV: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 Keiron Assiratti; 4 Dafydd Jenkins (capt.), 5 Adam Beard; 6 Alex Mann, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Ioan Lloyd; 11 Rio Dyer, 12 Nick Tompkins, 13 George North, 14 Josh Adams; 15 Cam Winnett.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Corey Domachowski, 18 Archie Griffin, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Taine Basham; 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Cai Evans, 23 Mason Grady.

England team news

14:45 , Luke Baker

For the first time since becoming England head coach, Steve Borthwick is able to select an unchanged starting 15, with the group that secured victory in Rome named again. The lone change to the 23 comes on the bench, where Ellis Genge is fit again having been a late withdrawal against Italy.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is set to win a second cap against the country of his birth, with fellow newbies Ethan Roots, Fraser Dingwall, Chandler Cunningham-South and Fin Smith back for more having made their Test debuts at the Stadio Olimpico.

England XV: 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George (capt.), 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Ethan Roots, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South; 21 Danny Care, 22 Fin Smith, 23 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Scotland v France getting underway

14:15 , Luke Baker

Before England take on Wales, there’s another Six Nations clash this afternoon as Scotland host France at Murrayfield.

Scotland are looking to build on their opening narrow win over Wales while France must bounce back from a Marseille humiliation against Ireland.

Harry Latham-Coyle is on hand to guide you through all the action from that one if you click below:

The man who holds the key to Wales ending their Twickenham hoodoo

14:00 , Luke Baker

If it’s possible to gain momentum – that all-important concept in elite sport – from a defeat, then Wales should be in good shape heading into the second weekend of the Six Nations.

Yes, they opened their campaign with a loss, and a first loss to Scotland in Cardiff for 22 years at that, but the roaring comeback in the second half of the 27-26 reverse at the Principality Stadium helped build a positive mood at the full-time whistle. They fell agonisingly short of the biggest successful fightback in championship history but by outscoring their opponents 26-0 from the 43rd minute onwards behind a number of stellar individual performances, the springboard is there to leap from.

However, now comes an even greater challenge as this inexperienced Wales side seeks victory over England at Twickenham Stadium – a sort of final frontier for Welsh rugby. The value of momentum will truly be put to the test as the current group aim to succeed where many of their more decorated predecessors have failed.

Luke Baker analyses what the Welsh must do to emerge triumphant at Twickenham:

The man who holds the key to Wales ending their Twickenham hoodoo

England must reverse concerning trend against Wales in the fixture which means more

13:30 , Sonia Twigg

The intent was set on Monday evening. England’s players arrived back from Rome on Sunday, returning to the lavish, lush environs of their Pennyhill Park training base for the first time this Six Nations after a first fortnight together on the continent. Typically, the first all-in meeting of a Test week would consist of constructing, embedding and instigating a tactical plan; this week’s get-together was all about attitude and emotion.

England return to Twickenham on Saturday for their first home fixture since last August, their nearest, noisiest neighbours coming charging up the M4 with nostrils aflare, firing up their central heaters and ready to roar in. This fiery, fervid fixture never fails to get the patriotic platelets pumping, a rivalry forged in the furnace of border battles centuries ago still burning strong. For a Welshman or woman, no rugby day matters more; England’s captain was keen to underline that that is true for the men in his ranks, too.

England must reverse concerning trend in the fixture which means more

George Ford: ‘It’s strange without Owen Farrell – but I know there’s a lot more in me’

13:00 , Sonia Twigg

Being the last man standing in a famous double act can pose problems. Ernie Wise was never the same after Eric Morecambe danced off the stage, Stan Laurel refused to perform after Oliver Hardy’s passing, and Ronnie Corbett struggled significantly after Ronnie Barker said goodnight for good.

George Ford and Owen Farrell may not be quite so inseparably intertwined but it feels peculiar to be spending this Six Nations talking about one and not the other. For an entire era of English rugby, they have been the dynamic, debated duo; for the best part of 15 years, Ford has followed Farrell.

“It is a bit strange,” Ford admits as he prepares to take on Wales at Twickenham on Saturday, reflecting of the loss of a kindred spirit after Farrell’s decision to step away from international rugby. Ever since arriving into the England team in their early twenties, it is Farrell and Ford who have set the tactical template, two live rugby minds bringing the best out of one another. “He is rugby-obsessed,” Ford continues. “A lot of the conversations me and him would have would be about rugby, the game at the weekend, about training, the game the previous night.

George Ford: ‘As soon as you think you’ve nailed it, that’s when you get caught out’

England v Wales referee: Who is Six Nations official James Doleman?

12:30 , Sonia Twigg

James Doleman is the referee for England vs Wales in the 2024 Six Nations.

The New Zealander made his tournament debut during last year’s championship, and has been given the whistle for a significant round two fixture.

Born in Tauranga in the Bay of Plenty, Doleman took up officiating while still a student in Dunedin.

He took charge of the final of the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship before becoming a professional referee a year later, overseeing a number of Super Rugby fixtures in 2020.

England v Wales referee: Who is Six Nations official James Doleman?

Everything you need to know about England v Wales

12:15 , Luke Baker

England and Wales renew hostilities in round two of the 2024 Six Nations.

The hosts arrive on the back of their first opening weekend win since 2019, Steve Borthwick’s side producing an up-and-down performance against Italy but getting the job done as they embedded a number of new faces and systems.

Wales, meanwhile, looked to be heading for a thrashing after letting Scotland build a significant lead in Cardiff, but almost roared back to snatch the unlikeliest of victories.

Could it be a showing that instils belief in a young squad seeking a first win at Twickenham in more than a decade?

Here’s everything you need to know:

England v Wales live stream: How to watch Six Nations online and on TV

Wales team news

12:00 , Sonia Twigg

Here is the Wales team for the trip to Twickenham:

Wales XV: 15-Winnett; 14-Adams, 13-North, 12-Tompkins, 11-Dyer; 10-Lloyd, 9-Williams; 1-Thomas, 2-Dee, 3-Assiratti, 4-Jenkins (capt), 5-Beard, 6-Mann, 7-Reffell, 8-Wainwright

Replacements: 16-Elias, 17-Domachowski, 18-Griffin, 19-Rowlands, 20-Basham, 21-Hardy, 22-Evans, 23-Grady

England team news

11:45 , Sonia Twigg

Here is the announced England team for the clash:

England XV: 15-Steward, 14-Freeman, 13-Slade, 12-Dingwall, 11-Daly, 10-Ford, 9-Mitchell; 1-Stuart, 2-Marler, 3-George (capt), 4-Itoje, 5-Chessum, 6-Roots, 7-Underhill, 8-Earl

Replacements: 16-Dan, 17-Genge, 18-Cole, 19-Coles, 20-Cunningham-South, 21-Care, 22-Smith, 23-Feyi-Waboso

England vs Wales

11:05 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Guinness Six Nations match between England and Wales at Twickenham.