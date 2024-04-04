New England Patriots hosting Drake Maye for Friday visit

One of the hottest prospects ahead of this month’s NFL Draft is former UNC quarterback Drake Maye, who’s expected to be the third quarterback off the board.

A few mock drafts have the Washington Commanders taking Maye second overall, while others have the New England Patriots selecting him third. There’s even one that has the Minnesota Vikings trading up, even though they already have Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall under contract.

Teams tend to host top prospects ahead of the draft, narrowing in on which players they feel would be the best fit.

One of the teams I listed above will host Maye for a visit on Friday. Can you guess who?

The Patriots are hosting North Carolina QB Drake Maye on a 30 visit tomorrow at Gillette Stadium, per sources. New England holds the third overall pick, and met with Maye at the combine, and again before his pro day in Chapel Hill. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 4, 2024

New England was the NFL’s premier dynasty, winning six Super Bowl titles since 2000 behind the play of surefire Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady. Since Brady retired, the Patriots have failed with the likes of Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

I think Maye would be the Patriots’ perfect franchise quarterback, though it’ll obviously take him a while to reach Brady’s level. Maye has a strong arm and can run fast to avoid pressure. He’s proven to be a great team leader, as evidenced by team huddles and interaction with teammates on the sidelines.

Maye threw for 8,018 yards and 63 touchdowns in his Tar Heel career, while adding 1,209 yards and 16 scores on the ground.

If the Pats have already met with Maye twice, there’s a very strong chance he finds himself donning the red, white and blue this fall.

