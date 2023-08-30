New England Patriots’ 2023 practice squad tracker

After rocking the boat with the initial 53-man roster announcement, the New England Patriots will try to stick the landing with the practice squad reveal on Wednesday.

Keep in mind, NFL teams can hold up to 16 players on a practice squad. So many of the players cut could be brought back if they clear waivers.

The deadline for waiver claims is at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and the 16-man practice squad can be formed at 1 p.m. ET. That means it’ll be a quick turnaround for the Patriots with more roster additions.

Check back here for live updates as we list every practice squad move made by the Patriots.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire