England make stuttering Euro 2025 qualifying start

Beth Mead reacts as an England chance goes begging - Reuters/Paul Childs

England 1 Sweden 1

It was a little over 600 days ago in this very same stadium that England made history by winning the Euros, but on Friday’s evidence the Lionesses have a lot of work to do if they are to even get close to repeating that feat in 2025, after their qualifying campaign got off to a stuttering start at Wembley with a 1-1 draw against a stubborn Sweden side.

The defending European champions looked on course for victory when Alessia Russo nodded them in front midway through the first half but Sweden’s Barcelona winger Fridolina Rolfo levelled the game up with a far-post header, on an underwhelming night that demonstrated that it certainly won’t be easy for the Lionesses to qualify for these Euros automatically.

Sarina Wiegman’s side, who had appeared to be in dream form when they enjoyed emphatic 7-2 and 5-1 friendly victories over Austria and Italy in February, never really got into a rhythm on Friday at the national stadium. Sweden head coach Peter Gerhardsson stated after the match that his side had specifically targeted trying to stop England’s deep-lying midfielder Keira Walsh from dictating the game. Their plan worked, and Wiegman’s side will need to improve on this performance across the remainder of their qualifying campaign between now and mid-July.

England's performance was not of the standard that fans have become accustomed to under Sarina Wiegman's tenure - Getty Images/Rob Newell

Only the top two sides in this four-team group will qualify automatically for next summer’s major tournament finals in Switzerland, while the sides that finish in third and fourth will enter the play-offs, following a comprehensive overhaul of the qualification process in European women’s international football since the World Cup.

It is not remotely controversial to state that this group is by far the toughest of all the qualifying groups. In England, France and Sweden, it includes three of the sides who reached the semi-finals of the previous Euros in 2022, and three of the teams currently ranked in the top six in the world. On top of that, the Republic of Ireland were the only team from ‘Pot 4’ for the draw who had reached last summer’s World Cup, meaning they certainly aren’t just making up the numbers. There will, undoubtedly, be weaker quartets than this in the group stages of the eventual tournament finals in 2025, let alone in this qualifying process.

That’s happened largely because England finished second in their Nations League group in December, dropping them into Pot 2 for March’s draw, which meant they were guaranteed to be handed a tough team from Pot 1 – in this case, France. For back-to-back Olympic silver medallist Sweden to be picked out of Pot 3, however, was down to sheer bad luck. It was crucial, therefore, for the Lionesses to try and get off to a winning start at Wembley.

This fixture at the national stadium coincided with a Slash gig at the adjacent Wembley Arena, meaning there was a diverse mix of Guns N’ Roses fans and Lionesses supporters mingling outside before kick-off. Once the action got under way, it was the football fans who needed some Patience in the first 20 minutes, because England weren’t exactly knocking on Sweden’s door. The game initially struggled to gather momentum early on and was lacking in clear-cut chances. It wasn’t what you might have expected, from an England team who had scored 21 times in their previous four games. Fear not, though. Lauren James was here.

The Chelsea forward sparked the match into life with her teasing cross that was weighted perfectly for Arsenal centre-forward Russo to attack the six-yard box and head in her third goal in as many international appearances. Earlier, Russo had been grimacing as she was treated for a cut on her shin which had socks stained with blood, but she ran off the pain and was more than proving her worth as England’s central target.

Russo’s Arsenal team-mate, Sweden striker Stina Blackstenius, was leading the line at the other end of the pitch, five days after scoring the late winning goal for the north London club in the Women’s League Cup final. Her work rate at Wembley epitomised the Swede’s well-organised pressing game, and they deservedly levelled amid disappointing England defending, as Rosa Kafaji’s inch-perfect cross from the right picked out Rolfo and the back post. Neither Rolfo’s Barcelona team-mate, England right-back Lucy Bronze, nor the England number one Mary Earps, covered themselves in glory with their positioning for the goal, which came from the visitors’ first effort on target of the game.

Blackstenius then spurned a huge chance to put the Swede’s ahead, rolling a shot wide when one-on-one with Earps, but in the closing stages, it was England who were chasing a winner, as Lauren Hemp and Beth Mead were both denied by good, late saves by Jennifer Falk.

Up next, England will travel to Dublin to face the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, with Wiegman’s side now really needing a victory to kick-start their campaign.

Match details

England (4-3-3): Earps 6; Bronze 5, Wubben-Moy 5, Greenwood 7, Charles 6 (Carter 6, 79); Clinton 6 (Toone 6, 57), Walsh 6, Stanway 6; Hemp 7, Russo 7 (Kelly 6, 79), James 7 (Mead 7, 68).

Subs not used: Hampton (gk), Williamson, Kirby, Daly, Park, Rendell (gk), Morgan, Turner.

Sweden (4-3-3): Falk 8; Lundkvist 6, Sembrant 6, Eriksson 7, Andersson 6 (Nilden 6, 62); Angeldahl 7 (Rubensson 6, 75), Asllani 7 (Kafaji 7, 62), Olme 6; Rytting Kaneryd 7, Blackstenius 6 (Anvergard 6, 87), Rolfo 8 (Janogy 6, 86).

Subs not used: Musovic (gk), Vinberg, Jakobsson, Kullberg, Bennison, Enblom (gk), Rybrink, Rubensson.

Referee: Ivana Projkovska (Macedonia)

Attendance: 63,248

England held by Sweden: As it happened...

10:20 PM BST

Thanks for joining us

Our live coverage has come to an end, do join us again on Tuesday for what is now a must-win game for the Lionesses, who take on Ireland at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Goodnight.

10:18 PM BST

‘England could have easily lost’

Ian Wright, who has not hidden his feelings at England’s sloppiness tonight, says in the ITV studio: “We were very fortunate and we could have easily lost this game.”

England manager Sarina Wiegman looks on after England are held to a 1-1 draw by Sweden - Paul Childs/Reuters

10:12 PM BST

Wiegman rues decision making

On her side opening their Euros qualifying campaign with a draw:

It was a tough game against a very tough opponent, we knew that before the game. We want to have the ball a lot, how they press we struggled a bit, we went too much inside and short options we chose. We could have done better with our decision making on the ball but we found it hard. They defended really well. We were struggling at moments to get the high press but we had to deal with the qualities they showed. The goal we conceded was really unnecessary, the throw was unnecessary and we didn’t press the cross enough. We were able to press that ball and take out the cross, sometimes those things happen. We were lucky after the goal because we were not able to stop the long ball. We have to do those things better. We could have scored at the end but that is how close this game was.”

On Russo’s goal:

It was a moment, right before we also had an opportunity. The position of Alessia was really good. She stayed far away and the preparation, cross and finish were really good.”

England got their Euros qualifying campaign off to a stuttering start - Paul Childs/Reuters

10:02 PM BST

Full time thoughts

Most of the 63,248 crowd are heading for the exits, fairly disappointed. This isn’t a disastrous result for England, against the team ranked sixth in the world, but it’s certainly not the start they wanted, at home. They never really found their rhythm at all. Sweden will feel they should have won the game with that huge chance for Stina Blackstenius. Hundreds of England fans are lining the front rows of the Wembley stands, holding up signs asking for shirts or selfies, but England are in no mood to celebrate. That wasn’t the type of performance we’ve been used to seeing from them during Sarina Wiegman’s tenure.

10:01 PM BST

Russo speaks

On the result

They’re a top side and our group is so tough, but we’re a good side too. It was disappointing not to take the full three points but we’ll reflect and learn and get ready for Tuesday. We know we can demand more from ourselves. They pressed us really well. It’s not like it was an easy game.

On scoring at Wembley

It’s always nice to score at Wembley, at the home of English football.

On her early ankle injury:

I got a little cut on my leg, but I’ll be fine.

09:54 PM BST

FULL TIME - England 1 - 1 Sweden

It’s last chance saloon for England as Kelly whips in an inviting cross, but but Magda Eriksson makes a crucial block.

The hosts continue searching for a winner, but both sides end up sharing the spoils at Wembley. On balance, it’s a fair result. Hemp and Blackstenius had gilt-edged chances to win it in a lively second-half but couldn’t convert.

The Lionesses kick off their 2024 Euros qualifying campaign with a draw and a point at Wembley.

09:52 PM BST

90 mins England 1 - 1 Sweden

England are piling on the pressure in these closing stages - we’ll have three minutes of injury time..

09:48 PM BST

88 mins mins England 1 - 1 Sweden

Hemp has a double chance! Walsh finds her with a beautifully weighted pass but Falk rushes out and blocks superbly.. but the Man City winger is there to help herself to the afters.. but Eriksson is there to clear off her line! A massive opportunity goes begging for the hosts.

09:46 PM BST

84 mins England 1 - 1 Sweden

Stanway finds Kelly out wide, she sends in a cross but a yellow shirt heads it well clear, it eventually falls to Kelly again but she overcooks her delivery. That’s Rolfo’s night over - she makes way for Janogy - while Blackstenius is also off. She’ll rue that huge chance she had earlier on.

09:43 PM BST

82 mins England 1 - 1 Sweden

England have had to work so hard this entire game just to keep the ball, as Mead floats in a cross, which sails past Falk’s far post.

09:40 PM BST

80 mins England 1 - 1 Sweden

Toone pirouettes around the referee before finding Hemp with a through ball.. she angles it across the penalty area but again, no one is at home for England. Sweden launch an attack and Bronze does well to track a long searching ball down her flank with Rolfo breathing down her neck.

09:37 PM BST

77 mins England 1 - 1 Sweden

Chloe Kelly, who was the heroine at Wembley in the 2022 Euros final, is ready to come on, along with Jess Carter. Russo and Charles make way.

09:36 PM BST

75 mins England 1 - 1 Sweden

Kafajiat produces a brilliant deft touch off her boot to Rytting Kaneryd as Sweden break again, it’s inevitably Blackstenius who ends up running into heavy traffic in the penalty area, with Wubben-Moy once again standing firm. Just under 15 minutes to go.

09:34 PM BST

73 mins England 1 - 1 Sweden

England look a bit rattled, and the crowd can sense it. They’ve lost their shape in midfield since Clinton’s swap for Toone, who is caught in two minds as she finds herself in a dangerous position in the area but instead of shooting, angles a low cross laterally. No white shirts are there.

09:30 PM BST

70 mins England 1 - 1 Sweden

That was Sweden’s first effort on target of the entire game so far, and they’ve punished England ruthlessly. Neither Lucy Bronze nor Mary Earps covered themselves in glory there, at the back post. It’s a terrific cross but the home side won’t be happy with their positioning, at all. In response, Sarina Wiegman is preparing Beth Mead to come on as a substitute.

09:28 PM BST

66 mins England 1 - 1 Sweden

Sweden are galvanized by that equaliser.. out of nowhere Blackstenius is racing onto a long through ball - she’s up against her Arsenal teammate Wubben-Moy and has all the time in the world to size up Earps’ goal but ends up dragging her effort wide! That was a huge chance for the visitors.

I think that’s the same end of the Wembley pitch where Germany men’s forward Thomas Müller similarly dragged a gilt-edged chance wide when one-on-one with the goalkeeper here in the men’s Euros, and Stina Blackstenius’ miss there feels very reminiscent of that let-off for England. She simply had to score. The Lionesses got away with one there.

09:26 PM BST

GOAL SWEDEN!

It had been coming. Rolfo heads home from close range after a lapse in concentration from England. It all stems from a Swedish throw in - England are napping, as Kafaji, who has been on the pitch a matter of minutes after coming off the bench, floats in an enticing cross towards Rolfo, who makes no mistake.

09:23 PM BST

62 mins England 1 - 0 Sweden

England are enjoying a good spell and Bronze is hustling up front and it falls to James...who tries her luck with her left foot - she’s leaning back slightly as she hits it - and it sails over.

09:20 PM BST

58 mins England 1 - 0 Sweden

England are sitting very deep, as a Swedish corner is sent in high and looping again. Hemp finds herself impeding a Swedish shot. Did that strike her arm? Several Swedish players appeal - there’s no VAR at this stage of the competition - but referee Ivana Projkovska waves play on.

09:17 PM BST

56 mins England 1 - 0 Sweden

England string a few passes together and Hemp drifts into a promising position - she attempts to thread the ball through to a waiting Russo but sort of gets her legs tangled and it doesn’t quite happen. The hosts win it back and Greenwood sends a long ball to Russo, but the striker is offside.

We have the first change of the match, as Clinton, who has put in a respectable shift tonight, makes way for Ella Toone.

09:13 PM BST

53 mins England 1 - 0 Sweden

Wubben-Moy gets in the way of a Blackstenius effort. Corner Sweden, who loop it towards the middle but an English head - I think it’s Wubben-Moy again - sticks her head on it. On the touchline, Wiegman is whispering something into Ella Toone’s ear. Looks like we might be seeing the Man Utd midfielder very soon.

09:11 PM BST

50 mins England 1 - 0 Sweden

Sweden are spreading the ball confidently, trying to lure England out of position. Andersson finds herself on her flank and squeezes through a pass to Rolfo, who twists her body into the penalty area but Bronze and Wubben-Moy are there.

09:08 PM BST

48 mins England 1 - 0 Sweden

A gap in the middle opens up nicely for Andersson, who feeds it to her left but Lucy Bronze gets in the way. Sweden come again and poke the ball into the danger area - it falls awkwardly for Blackstenius - who doesn’t manage to connect with a difficult boucning ball, and England can breathe easy again.

09:04 PM BST

46 mins England 1 - 0 Sweden

We’re back underway. Neither side has made any changes at the break.

09:04 PM BST

‘Get ruthless with it’

That’s Ian Wright’s message to the Lionesses, as they emerge from the tunnel for the second half.

08:51 PM BST

Are you not entertained?

As the first half draws to a close, some fans are throwing paper aeroplanes from the stands here at Wembley, which suggests it’s not been a hugely entertaining opening 45 minutes on the pitch, but England are getting the job done. Results are what matter, in such a tough-looking qualifying group. The key, as was the case last summer, is getting Lauren James on the ball as much as possible. Alessia Russo’s third goal in her past three international appearances separates the sides at the break.

08:49 PM BST

Half time: England 1 - 0 Sweden

And that’s it for the first half, Sweden have showed their a force to be reckoned with but find themselves behind at the break, thanks to Alessia Russo’s close-range header.

08:47 PM BST

45 mins England 1 - 0 Sweden

Three minutes of extra time to be added onto this half, which, it must be said, has been pretty evening between both sides. Earps’ goal is yet to be properly tested, though.

08:47 PM BST

44 mins England 1 - 0 Sweden

Hemp gets stuck in and snuffs out another Sweden break and within a minute she’s industriously raced down the other end to chase down a long-range kick. She finds James, who overcooks her delivery towards Russo and the ball trickles out for a goal-kick.

08:44 PM BST

42 mins England 1 - 0 Sweden

England nab it back and patiently work their way up the pitch. Grace Clinton, who isn’t lacking in confidence, tries one from the edge of the area but her effort is blocked.

08:42 PM BST

39 mins England 1 - 0 Sweden

Sweden are enjoying a brilliant spell here, as Rytting Kaneryd sends in a low dangerous cross that sails across the penalty area, as England don’t immediately clear and its Angeldahl who gets the better of Jess Carter for a 50-50 ball.. she thinks about hitting one from the edge of the area but her shot is blocked by Bronze.

08:39 PM BST

36 mins England 1 - 0 Sweden

Walsh finds herself isolated in midfield again and is dispossessed, as Rolfo races forward with the ball. For some reason the Lionesses are standing off her.. she tries her luck from close range but it’s deflected. England deal with the corner, but the visitors pour forward again through the lively Rolfo who sends in an enticing cross to Blackstenius but there’s too many English bodies in there.

08:36 PM BST

33 mins England 1 - 0 Sweden

Sweden send another long searching ball up to Blackstenius - it’s clear what the visitors are trying to do when England are out of position - and the Arsenal forward attempts to lay it off to Rolfo, but Wubben-Moy is on her guard. They come again and this time Angeldahl tries one from range, but it’s off target.

08:32 PM BST

27 mins England 1 - 0 Sweden

England pounce again after the restart and this time Stanway lets rip from 35 yards out but it’s well over the bar. The hosts look energised after Russo’s opener.

This game hasn’t really clicked into gear yet, it’s all been a bit stop-start. But a lot of that is down to Sweden’s solid defensive organisation off the ball. We shouldn’t forget what a difficult game this is, in an absurdly challenging qualifying group.

These two teams in front of me tonight finished second and third at the World Cup last summer. Throw in the side ranked third in the world in France, too, and you’ve got three of the sides who reached at least the semi-finals of the 2022 Euros, all fighting for two automatic spots at Euro 2025, along with the Republic of Ireland, who - for my money - were the toughest team in Pot 4 in the draw.

For that reason, I think England would snatch your arm off for a 1-0 win tonight to make a winning start, so there’s no need to panic that the game is goalless so far.

Sarina Wiegman looks calm, but thoughtful, in her technical area.

08:27 PM BST

GOAL ENGLAND!

England recycle possesion from the set-piece and patiently work the ball up to the penalty area again. Russo holds the ball up on the edge of the box, laying it off to Stanway, who in turn finds James, who is in her most lethal position. The Chelsea striker takes a step past her marker and curls in an inch-perfect cross for Russo.. who crouches down as she heads the ball past Falk and into the net! She does like a goal against Sweden, doesn’t she.. Wembley erupts.

08:24 PM BST

23 mins England 0 - 0 Sweden

Lauren Hemp busies herself down her wing and barges into the penalty area again, this time winning a corner. Greenwood steps up and sends in a delivery that probably has too much loop on it.. and Sweden easily clear. But England come again, building the pressure, and out of nowhere the eagle-eyed Greenwood spots Charles making a run towards the goal but the danger is quickly cleared.

08:23 PM BST

22 mins England 0 - 0 Sweden

Sweden break quickly with a fine counter.. it’s Keira Walsh who misplaces her pass and Rolfo exploits space down the left after Blackstenius leaves it .. the Barcelona player arrows it low and it whistles past Earps and the far post. That was close.

08:21 PM BST

21 mins England 0 - 0 Sweden

Greenwood, always the epitome of calm for England, finds Clinton with a fine floating ball in a middle pocket, but the Tottenham Hotspur player, who is on loan from Man Utd this season, is illegally ambushed by Olme. England are yet to have a prolonged spell of possession in this match and have slowed the pace right down, bobbing it along the backline.

08:17 PM BST

17 mins England 0 - 0 Sweden

Lauren James gets her first proper touches of the match and, shrugging off a defender jogs forward. She arrows a cross-field pass over to Hemp on the far side but her cross is safely gathered by Falk.

08:15 PM BST

15 mins England 0 - 0 Sweden

Mary Earps has been forced into two hasty clearance kicks, as Sweden continue to press high. It looks like they’re looking to attack England down their weaker left-hand side.

England win back possession and find Russo in acres of space in the middle of the pitch. She spots Hemp out in the wider channel and the Man City winger goes on a mazy run down the penalty area, but she can’t sneak in a cross. She rolls it to Lucy Bronze before Sweden snuff out England’s first proper attack.

08:12 PM BST

Russo soldiers on

From up here in the stands, it looks as though Russo is going to be able to continue, because a cut on her shin has now been bandaged up, but first she is frantically putting on a new sock, to replace the old sock that was stained with blood.

08:11 PM BST

11 mins England 0 - 0 Sweden

Alessia Russo is back on the pitch after receiving strapping to her ankle.

08:11 PM BST

10 mins England 0 - 0 Sweden

Greenwood eventually delivers an enticing free-kick but Sweden get their head on it but the ball falls into the path of Grace Clinton, who tries one on the volley. It’s miles wide. Down the other end, Blackstenius finds herself down the right but she’s offside.

08:09 PM BST

Russo hobbles off to receive more treatment

Alessia Russo is grimacing and looks like she’s in a lot of pain. This could be an early blow for England. Chloe Kelly and Beth Mead have both been sent down the touchline to warm up quickly.

08:08 PM BST

7 mins England 0 - 0 Sweden

Magda Eriksson pushes Russo over and England have a free kick in a decent position. Sweden can have no complaints about that, it’s a late challenge from the former Chelsea captain. That looked nasty - Eriksson is lucky to have not been booked there. A grimacing Russo has been down for a couple of minutes now receiving some treatment on her ankle..

08:04 PM BST

4 mins England 0 - 0 Sweden

Russo has some early touches on the ball but and begins to drive forward from a Lucy Bronze throw-in but gives away possession with a loose pass. Sweden mop it up and counter almost immediately and again Blackstenius finds herself in a promising position but Niamh Charles takes charge. Sweden don’t do much with the corner, but it’s been a bright start for the visitors.

08:02 PM BST

2 mins England 0 - 0 Sweden

Sweden are already showing what they’re capable of, as Blackstenius tries to angle her body onto a cross into the penalty area. It’s an awkward one for the striker and England deal with it.

08:00 PM BST

England 0 - 0 Sweden

Both sets of players take the knee before kick-off.. and we’re underway. The start of England’s trophy defence begins now.

07:59 PM BST

Smiling Sarina

A huge grin spreads across Wiegman’s face as ‘God Save the King’ reverberates around Wembley. It’s probably evoking golden memories of what her team achieved on this hallowed turf 18 months ago, a triumph that immeasurably changed the profile of women’s football in this country.

07:55 PM BST

The teams walk out

We’re moments away from the anthems and kick-off.

07:55 PM BST

Who else is in England’s group?

England have been drawn in Group A3 with France, Sweden and the Republic of Ireland, who they face on Tuesday at the Aviva Stadium.

The top two teams from the League A groups will automatically qualify, with the other two sides entering the play-offs.

The top three teams in each League B group will also progress to the play-offs. If Switzerland, who host the tournament in 2025, finish in the top three of their group, then the best ranked fourth-placed team from League B will go into the play-offs.

The five group winners from League C and three best-ranked runners-up will reach the play-offs, and then it all gets a bit more complicated.. with 28 teams eventually whittled down to just seven.

As well as England, all four other home nations are also in action this evening. Wales face Croatia, Northern Ireland host Malta and the Republic of Ireland have a tricky meeting with France.

Scotland played in the early kick-off and started their Euro 2025 qualification campaign with an underwhelming 0-0 draw in Serbia.

07:45 PM BST

The last time these two sides met..

...was in the semi-finals of the Euros in 2022, when the Lionesses thrashed them 4-0 at Bramall Lane to reach their first major final in 13 years. And we all know what happened after that. It was also the night Alessia Russo scored that exquisite backheeled goal.

But after falling short in their quest to qualify Team GB for this summer’s Olympics, the Lionesses will want to get their European qualifying campaign off to a flyer.

Alessia Russo scored a sensational backheeled goal the last time England met Sweden at the Euros in 2022 - Catherine Ivill /Uefa

07:36 PM BST

Let’s look at Sweden

There’s a very WSL-feel to Sweden’s squad, who have Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius leading the line. Blackstenius has been on fire for the Gunners this season and scored a dramatic extra-time winner in Sunday’s Continental Cup final win over Chelsea. She’ll be going up against her club teammate in Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Lucy Bronze will rub shoulders with her Barcelona teammate and winger Fridolina Rolfo, while Chelsea’s Johanna Rytting Kaneryd completes their attack while Magdalena Eriksson, the former Chelsea captain, starts at centre-back.

Sweden XI: Falk, Lundkvist, Sembrant, Eriksson, Andersson, Angeldahl, Asllani, Zigiotti Olme, Kaneryd, Blackstenius, Rolfo.

07:30 PM BST

Live TV coverage has started

...with presenter Laura Woods, who is joined by Ian Wright and Karen Carney. Just under half an hour to go until kick-off.

07:26 PM BST

The making of Jess Park

It took just 79 seconds for Jess Park to score when coming off the bench for her England debut in 2022, but not everything in a young footballer’s career can happen so quickly.

For more than six years, coaches in the Lionesses pathway system have been privately tipping this diminutive, agile and pacey 5ft 3in midfielder for big things. At 16, she made her senior Manchester City debut in the League Cup; at 17, she made her Champions League debut; at 18, she scored a hat-trick in the FA Cup. Yet she has had to bide her time to truly breakthrough for club and country in the big games.

Read Tom Garry’s profile of the young Lionesses midfielder here.

07:18 PM BST

The mood is building at Wembley

Mary Earps gets in the zone ahead of England's Euro qualifier against Sweden - Naomi Baker/The FA

A young fan outside Wembley - TOLGA AKMEN/Shutterstock

A crowd of around 60,000 is expected for tonight's game - Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

07:06 PM BST

Grace Clinton gets the nod ahead of Ella Toone

The big team news is that England captain Leah Williamson has not been deemed fit enough to start this game, despite training yesterday after doing an individual training session on Wednesday. She was withdrawn from last Sunday’s League Cup final at half-time with a minor knee issue. However, her replacement at centre-back, her Arsenal team-mate Lotte Wubben-Moy, has been in the form of her life and will provide more-than-adequate cover.

In midfield, Grace Clinton is rewarded for her excellent performances on debut in February’s friendlies against Austria and Italy, and the 21-year-old gets the nod to start ahead of Ella Toone.

In the front three, Beth Mead misses out but the chosen trio of Alessia Russo and Laurens James and Hemp will provide a formidable threat.

On the evidence of February’s camp in Spain, England will play in a more traditional 4-3-3, rather than a 4-2-3-1.

England XI (4-3-3): Earps; Bronze, Wubben-Moy, Greenwood, Charles; Clinton, Walsh, Stanway; James, Russo, Hemp

Subs: Carter, Hampton (gk), Toone, Williamson, Kelly, Mead, Kirby, Daly, Park, Rendell (gk), Morgan, Turner.

06:56 PM BST

The Lionesses team is out

Wiegman has named, rather unsurprisingly, a strong-looking side for tonight’s encounter. Leah Williamson, who captained the Lionesses to their famous Euros win 18 months ago, is poised for her first international appearance since returning from an ACL injury.

06:54 PM BST

A bumper crowd at Wembley awaits

Slash is playing a gig at Wembley Arena tonight, so there’s been an interesting mix of Guns N’ Roses fans and women’s football supporters enjoying the sunshine around Wembley Stadium this evening. Just over 60,000 tickets have been sold for this Lionesses fixture tonight, which means the national stadium won’t be full tonight but, given the draw for these qualifiers was done so late and tickets only went on sale in mid-March, I don’t think 60,000 is too bad. There are lots of ‘Russo’ and ‘Earps’ shirts around the ground and there’s a relaxed but excitable feel in the air.

06:51 PM BST

Lionesses sport unique training shirts

The Lionesses will wear a set of British Sign Language training tops ahead of their European qualifier with Sweden. The shirts, created by EE in partnership with The FA, will display the player’s name in the BSL fingerspelling alphabet in a bid to celebrate British Sign Language and act as a visual reminder of how football can be made more accessible to all fans.

The Lionesses will wear special training tops which feature their name in British sign language ahead of tonight's match - The FA/The FA

06:45 PM BST

Good evening!

Good evening and welcome to coverage of England women’s first step towards defending their Euro 2022 title.

The Lionesses host Sweden this evening at Wembley and are ready to welcome back Leah Williamson, who captained them to glory 18 months ago.

Williamson has not featured for her country since suffering an ACL injury last April, having pulled out of a training squad in March with a hamstring strain.

But England coach Sarina Wiegman believes Leah Williamson prepared to make her long-awaited return.

“We need to manage it a little bit. She had a full training session on Wednesday, she will be on the pitch today (Thursday), so that looks really good,” Wiegman said.

“We know where she has come from, she is still building but she is in a good place and she is ready, if she comes through today OK.

“It’s just really good that she is back, first of all for herself because she is so excited to come back, that means she is fit, it is good to have a quality player in the squad.

“We are in a good place already and now we are in an even better place.”

“We have another training session. Leah is our team captain - that will not change, but we want to get through this training session first and then see what final decision we make tomorrow,” the Dutchwoman added.

“If she plays, she would be captain, we just want to get through the training session and see how she is and how the team is. She needs that team environment from where she has come.”

The last time England faced Sweden was in 2022, in the semi-final of the Euros. On that occasion, Alessia Russo produced an audacious backheel finish on the way to a 4-0 win.

Team news from Wembley coming very shortly.

