Emotional Mike Trout responds to being shut down, questions about future with Angels

Mike Trout's voice cracked as he answered a question about his frustration about being shut down. For the third consecutive year, injuries shortened the 32-year-old's season.

Monday was the first time media members talked to Trout since Los Angeles Angels' manager Phil Nevin announced the center fielder was not returning for the remainder of the year and being placed on the 60-day injured list.

"Yeah, it's frustrating," Trout, who suffered a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist on July 3, said. "It's better now, obviously, but I wanted to get back. It's tough.

"It's been hard on me."

And it was apparent that the barrage of injuries has weighed on Trout, as he was visibly upset when he made that last statement. Two years ago, Trout's season was ended due to a right calf strain he sustained in May, and in 2022, the outfielder missed 30 games due to a back injury.

With the Angels in playoff contention, Trout admitted that he came back from the injury too soon. To expedite his recovery, Trout had the fractured portion surgically removed in July. He was able to return for one game following the procedure on Aug. 22, before returning to the injured list immediately after.

"I just want to be out there and injuries suck," Trout said. "All the hard work and stuff, and just freak stuff happens. But I'm trying to stay positive. ... Came back probably sooner than I should've. I wanted to be out there with the guys. Pushed it, and it was just sore. I was uncomfortable. When I came back, I was in pain. My swing wasn't right — just wasn't myself. ... I was taking it day by day, trying for the discomfort and soreness to go away, and it never did."

Trout said with more rest he expects the pain to subside and his focus is on having a healthy offseason. But this break will be different than past ones.

For the first time since Trout signed his massive,12-year, $426.5-million contract in 2019, the Angels reportedly are open to moving the star — if he's interested in being traded. Even with a healthy Trout, the Angels have gotten no closer to being contenders.

Los Angeles is on the precipice of losing generational talent Shohei Ohtani, who just had season-ending surgery on his elbow, in free agency. It traded away some of its top prospects in trades that didn't pan out. The team is still on the hook for oft-injured star Anthony Rendon, and the team's farm system looks anything but promising.

And even with all of that being the case, it appears Trout won't ask for a trade and has every intention of sticking with the organization through 2030 when his contract is up. When asked if he was certain about staying with the franchise, he doubled down on that stance.

"I go through this every year," Trout said. "These are private conversations I have with (owner Arte Moreno) and (team president John Carpino). I'm doing the same thing I've done the last 13 years: Going into the offseason, clearing my mind, going into spring wearing an Angels uniform.