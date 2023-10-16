Emmanuel Forbes did not play any snaps for Commanders Sunday

Commanders first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes opened the season as a starter, but the cornerback had a very different role against the Falcons on Sunday.

Forbes was active, but never left the sideline during the game as the Commanders went with others in the secondary while picking Desmond Ridder off three times in a 24-16 win. Forbes had been benched during the team's Week Five loss to the Bears and head coach Ron Rivera said that cutting his playing time to zero snaps was "an opportunity for him to get a little reset."

Rivera said that it remains to be seen if the Commanders will change the plan for Forbes against the Giants in Week Seven.

“We’ll see how things go,” Rivera said, via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post. “Each week is a different week. Each week’s a different opponent. That’s how we’re going to approach it — based on who we play and what the game plan is.”

Forbes also called it a "reset" and said that he was "trying to do too much" in the team's previous games. He added that he plans to be on the field against the Giants, but Rivera's thoughts on that matter will wind up determining how things go next Sunday.