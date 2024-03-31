Emma Hayes blasts Jonas Eidevall’s ‘male aggression’ after Chelsea lose League Cup final to Arsenal

Emma Hayes and Jonas Eidevall clashed at the final whistle - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Emma Hayes lost her cool with her rival Jonas Eidevall as Chelsea’s dreams of winning a quadruple of major trophies this season were quashed in extra time at Molineux.

The Chelsea manager physically shoved her opposite number as the pair shook hands at full-time and Hayes wagged her finger in the 41-year-old Swede’s face, moments after Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius’ 116th-minute close-range finish had settled a tense final. Speaking after the game, Hayes later accused Eidevall of “male aggression on the touch line” and said he should have been sent off.

This was the last meeting of Hayes and Eidevall during Hayes’ tenure as Chelsea manager, ahead of her summer switch to manage the United States, and since Eidevall arrived in the English game, the two managers have enjoyed an intense rivalry.

Over those three seasons, that rivalry has seen banter exchanged, including Hayes doing a ‘meow’ when celebrating a Women’s FA Cup final victory over Arsenal, days after Eidevall had admitted being superstitious about coming across black cats, and only as recently as Friday, Eidevall couldn’t resist a little dig at Hayes’ budget, as he labelled Chelsea the ‘biggest winners and the biggest spenders’ ahead of this final. Sunday’s last dance, however, saw the tensions between the pair seemingly boil up to a new high.

In stoppage time at the end of extra time, as the ball rolled out for a free-kick, Chelsea substitute Ann-Katrin Berger grabbed a spare ball and threw it to her team-mate Erin Cuthbert to try and ensure the throw-in was taken quickly, but the Arsenal bench took issue with this and, within seconds, Cuthbert and Eidevall appeared to be yelling at each other. But it is the images of Hayes’ clash with Eidevall after the final whistle that will be circulated around the world.

Tempers flared on the touchline between Eidevall and Chelsea player Erin Cuthbert during the match - PA/Nick Potts

“You ought to really see me when I’ve got a bit of aggro,” Hayes said, when asked about the incident in her post-match press conference. “Listen, I think there’s a way to conduct yourself on the touchline, I really do. I think it’s absolutely essential that we role model in the right way. I’m not down for male aggression on the touch line, I’m really not, and fronting up to players, for me, that’s unacceptable.

“I’m disappointed and I told Jonas that. I don’t think it’s OK to behave like that. He got a yellow card and he should have probably been sent off. I’m all for competing to win, I’ve never been booked in 12 years, my time here, I totally accept he’s a winner and wants to win but his behaviour on the touchline wasn’t acceptable.”

When told that Hayes had the words ‘male aggression’ in relation to his conduct on the touchline, Eidevall replied: “I think that’s a very irresponsible way of labelling the behaviour that I have, I don’t feel comfortable with that label, I don’t think it’s the truth to do that so I think it’s very irresponsible to do that.”

But Eidevall, whose side also won this final against Chelsea last season at Selhurst Park, tried to play down the clash with Hayes at full-time, adding: “I don’t see it as a big thing, I definitely don’t see me as aggressive in that situation.

“The argument we had was before the game, if both clubs agree to play a multi-ball system then the Conti Cup final will be played with a multi-ball system. Arsenal wanted it to be played with a multi-ball system, Chelsea wanted it to be played with a one ball system. I’m happy with the way I conduct myself and others need to look in the mirror and see if they’re happy with themselves.”

The match itself had been low on quality but both sides had chances to win the final in normal time, with Lauren James firing narrowly wide across goal for Chelsea with their best effort, and their Colombia striker Mayra Ramirez saw a first-half strike ruled out after a VAR check because of a handball by Cuthbert.

Molineux was stunned into a worried silence when Arsenal’s Frida Maanum collapsed in second-half stoppage time - the Norway midfielder was later revealed to be in a stable condition - and her Arsenal team-mates somehow recovered their focus to raise their game in extra time. They won the final when Cailtin Foord slipped the ball to Blackstenius in the box, and the Sweden striker fought off the challenge of Cuthbert to fire past Hannah Hampton.

It gave Arsenal a record-extending seventh Conti Cup in the competition’s 13th season, and saw Chelsea finish as runners-up for the third consecutive year.

Match details

Arsenal (4-2-3-1: Zinsberger 7; Fox 7, Williamson 6 (Codina 6, 45), Wubben-Moy 7, McCabe 7 (Cooney-Cross 6, 105); Pelova 6, Little 7; Mead 6 (Catley 6, 84), Maanum 6 (Russo 6, 90+13), Lacasse 6 (Foord 7, 72); Blackstenius 7

Subs not used: D’Angelo (gk), Wienroither, Williams (gk), Lia

Yellow card: None

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Hampton 6; Perisset 6, Carter 7, Buchanan 7, Charles 7; Cuthbert 7, Leupolz 6, Rytting Kaneryd 6, Nusken 6 (Macario 6, 96), James 6 (Beever-Jones 5, 119); Ramirez 7 (Reiten 6, 77)

Subs not used: Musovic (gk), Ingle, Lawrence, Kirby, Hamano, Berger (gk)

Yellow cards: Cuthbert, James

Referee: Cheryl Foster

Attendance: 21,462

Arsenal vs Chelsea: As it happened

06:51 PM BST

Matchwinner Stina Blackstenius on Maanum’s collapse...

On her emotions after her good friend collapsed...

“It’s always really hard. She’s a team-mate and a friend to all of us. We care so much about her. You worry a bit when stuff like this happens. We said we wanted to do this for her, to get this win for her because she couldn’t be with us at that point.”

On whether she has seen Maanum since the incident...

“I will go and see if I can see her after now.”

06:37 PM BST

Strong words from Emma Hayes as she speaks to the BBC - ‘[Eidevall’s] behaviour was unacceptable’

On the defeat...

“It’s a tough loss. There was nothing between the two teams, I didn’t think it was a high quality game to be honest with you. They took their chance and they are winners. I don’t make excuses. We had a big chance to win it right before the end and didn’t take it. They took theirs and I can’t ask for any more from the players. They gave their all today and it was a big effort from them. Congratulations to Arsenal.”

On what happened to Maanum...

“Player welfare comes first every time. I really hope she’s ok. It’s always worrying when that happens.”

On the altercation with Eidevall...

“I think there’s a way to behave on the side of the pitch and not for the first time, I’ve been in women’s football a long time and I don’t think we should tolerate male aggression like we did today. Fronting up or squaring up to a player is something that’s unacceptable. I’ve never been booked in 12 years of my career but I think there’s a way to behave on the touchline. He received a yellow card but perhaps should have been more. I accept that he’s a winner but his behaviour was unacceptable.”

06:34 PM BST

Photos for the mantlepiece – Arsenal with the trophy

Arsenal ended Chelsea's hopes of a quadruple with victory in the League Cup final - AFP/Adrian Dennis

It was a match of few chances but Arsenal looked the more composed in the final third - Getty Images/Alan Walter

The north Londoners won the League Cup for a record-extending seventh time - Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Beth Mead and Kim Little enjoy time with the trophy after Arsenal's narrow win - PA/David Davies

06:27 PM BST

Smile for the camera, it’s trophy time!

06:16 PM BST

Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall speaks to the BBC - ‘It was heat of the moment stuff’

On the win...

“I am very happy, happy with the performance, it was better than when we last played them.”

On the shoving incident with Emma Hayes...

“Not much. We had a discussion before the game where both teams have to agree on whether they are going to play with multi-ball system or not. Chelsea said they wanted to play with one ball and we said we wanted to play with multi-ball and then when it suits them in the last few minutes of the game, they want to take another ball to take a quick throw in and I only said “you guys wanted to play with one ball. So, it’s not my problem. It’s all good I think, it’s just in the heat of the moment stuff.”

On the pressure to win silverware at Arsenal...

“Pressure, it comes with the territory.”

On Frida Maanum’s health and dealing with the scary incident during the match...

“We trust our medical team, we got good info from them.”

On what he wants from the celebrations...

“I hope it will be wild...!”

06:08 PM BST

Obviously our thoughts are with Maanum

It looked like a scary incident, of the sort no one wants to see at a football match. The good news is that she is concious and talking.

Here’s more on the frightening incident.

READ: Arsenal’s Frida Maanum ‘stable’ after collapsing in League Cup final against Chelsea

06:02 PM BST

Alessia Russo speaks to the BBC - ‘It was written in the stars’

On the win...

“It means everything to win and celebrate with the fans. This season has been pretty high and pretty low but we had the chance to win some sort of trophy this year and that’s what we did today.”

On Frida Maanum...

“Obviously it is devastating seeing one of your team-mates go down like that and we hope that she is ok. I think it was written in the stars that her best mate went and scored the winner for her. Frida is a massive player and plays with every single bit of her body, she did that again today and we just hope she is ok.”

On the pressure before the game to win today...

“It is massive. We know that winning trophies is part of this club’s DNA. We want to keep pushing the bar, pushing standards and keep winning trophies.”

05:53 PM BST

Arsenal show guts and courage

As ‘North London forever’ rings around Molineux, it’s Arsenal who have a record-extending seventh Conti Cup. Both teams had chances to win it and ultimately Arsenal took one of them. After what happened to Frida Maanum too, that must have taken a lot of guts and courage to go and win the game in extra time. There wasn’t much in it, it was a very tight game. Chelsea’s dreams of a quadruple are over.

05:52 PM BST

Unhappy Hayes

She’s looks angry and is jabbing her finger as she walks across the pitch.

Eidevall doesn’t look too bothered, he’s just led Arsenal to League Cup glory.

05:51 PM BST

FULL-TIME: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Arsenal have ended Chelsea hopes of a quadruple.

It looks as though Emma Hayes isn’t happy and words are exchanged with Eidevall and it looks as though she pushes her opposite number...

Unhappy Emma Hayes appears to shove Jonas Eidevall - BBC

The two manager's are not happy with each other - testy - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

05:49 PM BST

Extra-time, 31 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Corner for Chelsea - one last-ditch attempt to take this to penalties BUT as they have done all game Arsenal defend the set piece brilliantly and clear the danger...

05:48 PM BST

Two minutes to stay on top

What a noise from the Arsenal end. Everybody on the Arsenal bench goes barmy. Wild scenes of celebration. Then Jonas Eidevall is almost immediately calling over Lotte Wubben-Moy to give her some instructions.

05:47 PM BST

Extra-time, 30 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

There will be two minutes added time...

05:47 PM BST

Extra-time, 28 mins: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea now have to force the issue - they haven’t looked like scoring over the past hour but need to find a moment of magic rapidly...

05:43 PM BST

GOAL!

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 0

Blackstenius makes amends after her poor miss a few moments ago. Arsenal come down the left before the ball is threaded through to Foord. The Australian, who’s been impressive since coming on, lays it off to Blackstenius who takes a touch just outside the six-yard box before prodding the ball into the back of the net.

05:43 PM BST

Extra-time, 24 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Great move from Arsenal who have a four on three - Cooney-Cross drives into the Chelsea half and picks the toughest of the three balls to play, and boy was she right to, it’s a peach of throughball that finds Foord. The Australian plays in Russo whose shot is easily saved.

05:40 PM BST

Extra-time, 22 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Still no real sniff of goal in extra time for Chelsea.

05:37 PM BST

Extra-time, 19 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

The game is opening up, as I type that Foord is set free on the left. She drives into the box, works the opportunity on her left boot before unleashing a shot that is brilliantly blocked by the impressive Buchanan.

05:36 PM BST

Extra-time, 18 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea are in Arsenal’s half but everything is in front of the backline and it’s easy to defend against. They’ve just lacked a spark in the final third today.

05:34 PM BST

Extra-time, 16 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Blackstenius is through in on goal - she has space and time to pick a spot. She goes early, however, and fires it over the bar. She had to at least hit the target...will she live to regret that miss?

05:33 PM BST

Extra-time, 15 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

The second half of extra time is under way, there are some tired legs out there, 15 minutes to just penalties.

05:29 PM BST

Extra-time, half-time: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

James has the last chance of that mini-half - cutting back onto her left before her shot is well blocked.

Struggling to see where a goal comes from - although having said that the gaps are opening up...

05:25 PM BST

Extra-time, 12 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Great chance for Arsenal thanks to a peach of a cross from the left from Cantley, McCabe stoops low and heads wide...the flag, however, was up and it wouldn’t have counted. Beautiful ball from Cantley though...

05:24 PM BST

Extra-time, 10 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Good work from Fox on the right is followed up by a fine, searching cross that is well headed clear by Chelsea.

We’re still waiting for that elusive flash of inspiration...

05:20 PM BST

Extra-time, 8 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Good news about Maanum.

BBC commentary have just told us that: “She is conscious, talking and well, and being looked after by medical staff.”

Here’s confirmation from Arsenal.

05:18 PM BST

Extra-time, 6 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

This half is yet to get going - no chances and the players could be forgiven if their minds are on the health of Maanum.

05:15 PM BST

Extra-time, 4 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Russo is on for Maanum and Arsenal are trying to find the England star.

We have just been told on BBC commentary that Maanum ‘is stable and being looked after’.

05:14 PM BST

Extra-time, 2 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

The atmosphere has understandably dampened since Maanum was stretchered off. Arsenal have kept the ball well since the restart but no chances have been created.

05:09 PM BST

05:08 PM BST

The match goes to extra time

The players’ focus may well be elsewhere - thinking about the health of Maanum.

05:07 PM BST

We’ll bring news on Maanum

As and when we have it.

You hope that because the match has continued she is OK.

05:06 PM BST

103 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

The match has restarted - there will be two more minutes before extra time. Understandable if the players’ minds are elsewhere.

05:04 PM BST

Maanum is stretchered off

The whole of Molineux applauds - hopefully she’s OK.

The match will continue.

05:03 PM BST

Maanum still being attended to

There are 21 members of staff - including medical staff from Chelsea and some staff from Wolves - around Maanum, all helping attending to her

Frida Maanum fell to the ground off the ball - Focus Images/Martin Cobb

05:02 PM BST

The players are still out on the pitch

The medical staff are still with Maanum, let’s hope she’s OK.

05:00 PM BST

Worries at Molineux

A hush has just fallen right around the ground. Frida Maanum collapsed, off the ball.

04:59 PM BST

96 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Not sure what happened - we haven’t been shown a replay, but it seems as though it was off the ball.

04:57 PM BST

95 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Play is stopped due to what looks like a bad injury - it’s Frida Maanum on the ground and the medical staff have been called immediately.

04:54 PM BST

92 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Catley gets in behind the Chelsea backline before crossing from the left BUT the flag is up - she had, indeed, just strayed offside.

04:51 PM BST

89 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

There will be seven minutes of added on time - enough for someone to produce a moment of magic and prevent extra time.

04:50 PM BST

87 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Barring a flash of inspiration - something that’s been conspicuous by its absence so far - this will not be decided in 90 minutes.

04:48 PM BST

Arsenal fans clear on who they want on the pitch

The Arsenal fans are chanting Alessia Russo’s name. They want her to be brought on.

04:47 PM BST

85 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Great chance for Chelsea, great save from Zinsburger. James is sent free on the left, she drives towards the goal before opening up her body and trying to side foot it into the far right corner. But the Arsenal keeper gets her legs to the ball and saves the day for Arsenal.

04:44 PM BST

83 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Another change for Arsenal: Beth Mead makes way for Beth Catley.

04:42 PM BST

80 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Change for Chelsea: Guro Reiten comes on for Mayra Ramirez.

04:41 PM BST

Record attendance

It’s just been confirmed that the attendance here today is 21,462, a new record for this final.

04:38 PM BST

77 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

There’s been little inspiration in this match - it’s a final and the game is crying out for a moment of magic.

04:37 PM BST

75 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

A fantastic ball from James - crossfield and pinpoint - finds Rytting-Kaneryd. She gets her head up and tries to play in Ramirez in the box, but it’s behind her and the chance goes begging.

04:36 PM BST

73 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Charles lets Mead know she’s there and then Mead commits a foul gifting Chelsea a free-kick in the Arsenal half.

Can they work something from this? Once again the answer is ‘no’ - the ball comes into the box, it’s cleared and then goes all the way back to Hampton in the Chelsea goal.

04:32 PM BST

71 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Change for Arsenal - Lacasse makes way for Foord.

04:31 PM BST

68 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Twenty minutes left - you feel one moment will win it, be it an error or a moment of genius. The defences have, so far, been very much on top.

04:28 PM BST

65 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

The game is opening up, Arsenal counter at pace before the ball lands at the feet of Lacasse whose shot is brilliantly saved by Hampton.

The ball then goes right up the other end of the pitch but a bit of dithering on the ball by Rytting-Kaneryd and good blocking saves Arsenal’s bacon.

Cloe Lacasse goes close for Arsenal - Getty Images/Alan Walter

04:25 PM BST

62 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Arsenal’s Fox has done well this half - she’s the game’s most lively player and is combining well with Maanum.

04:22 PM BST

59 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Maanum tries her luck with a chip from distance - it’s not the worst effort, but it sails just wide to the relief of a back-tracking Hampton.

04:19 PM BST

57 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

More Chelsea pressure sees them earn a corner. Not for the first time, they go short before Cuthburt eventually gets the ball in the box, it falls to Ramirez whose shot is well blocked.

You sense a goal is coming.

04:17 PM BST

Impressive shoe change

Laia Codina has just done the fastest change of boots I can ever recall seeing mid-match. It has so much urgency, it was like watching somebody change bikes during the Tour de France.

04:16 PM BST

52 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea have responded well to that early bit of Arsenal pressure - once again they have some joy down the left before whipping the ball into the box. It’s met by James who hits it first time, hitting the side netting. That was a fanciful attempt - the England start would have been better off taking a touch before possibly pulling the ball back across the box.

04:11 PM BST

50 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea’s first chance since the break at they combine well down the left - through Charles and Rytting Kaneryd - before cutting the ball back to Leupolz whose first-time shot with her left boot sails well over the bar.

04:10 PM BST

49 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Arsenal on top so far this half - the ball comes into the box from the left, it arrives at the feet of Mead, who loses composure momentarily and has a swing and a miss. That was a decent chance and the north Londoners will doubtless want to convert this period of pressure into a goal.

04:08 PM BST

47 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Blackstenius goes down under a Cuthburt challenge - it’s six of one, half a dozen of the other - and play is waved on. VAR agrees...

04:06 PM BST

45 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

The second half is under way, change for Arsenal sees Williamson off for Codina. You assume that that’s due to a knock rather than a tactical change.

03:52 PM BST

Little between the sides

Both teams look like they’ve got a mistake in them today. It’s not been the tidiest of performances, from either side, and you wonder if one single lapse moment might ultimately prove to be decisive – or one single moment of sheer quality, of course. There’s not been much between the teams so far. The score being level seems about right. Arsenal need to stop giving the ball away needlessly in their defensive third, they’re their own worst enemy at times. Chelsea will be grateful to Hannah Hampton for her super stop to deny Katie McCabe.

03:51 PM BST

HALF-TIME: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea end the half with a free-kick inside the Arsenal half but the ball into the box is dealt with - despite a call for handball - and that is the last chance as the ref blows the whistle.

It’s been a half of few chances, neither goalkeeper has been really tested so far.

03:47 PM BST

47 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Corner for Chelsea, they go short to James, but her subsequent cross to the back post is easily claimed by Zinsburger in the Arsenal goal. That sort of sums up this first 45 minutes.

03:46 PM BST

44 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

I suspect both managers will be happy going into the break level. Neither have done much in the final third and the defences have been on top.

There will be four minutes added time.

03:43 PM BST

41 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Wubben-Moy this time with some great defending - she gets in the way of a piledriver and goes down as a result. Chelsea have been on top these past five-10 minutes.

03:41 PM BST

Managerial messages

This break in play is giving both managers a chance to issue a team talk. There’s some deep conversation going on in the Arsenal huddle in particular. The Chelsea players seem a little bit more relaxed, mostly taking on refreshments.

03:39 PM BST

37 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Hannah Hampton in the Chelsea goal is down and there’s a break in play. She slipped while kicking the ball.

03:36 PM BST

34 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Leah Williamson saves her team and Kim Little with a fine last-ditch tackle after Little had given the ball away on the edge of the area. James and Ramirez combined well before the Arsenal defender had her say.

03:34 PM BST

Arsenal on top

Arsenal seem to be growing stronger and stronger, the longer this half goes on. It’s a much more even game so far than we saw in either of the league meetings between these two sides this term, both of which were very one-sided, with each team winning once.

03:33 PM BST

30 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

From the resulting set-piece there’s a bit of pinball in the box before the it sits up for Wubben-Moy who hits it first time just wide.

03:32 PM BST

29 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Better from Arsenal who are putting Chelsea under a fair bit of pressure at the moment. Maanum again combines with Lacasse before a last-ditch Chelsea block prevents Hampton from having to make a save.

Then about 30 seconds later McCabe fires in a long shot that is tipped over the bar for a corner.

03:29 PM BST

26 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Half chance for Arsenal as Lacasse is played in in the box. She takes it first time from an angle and Hampton easily saves. Lacasse probably should have taken that on and tried to pull it back, she was never going to beat Hampton from that angle.

03:25 PM BST

No doubt about that one

Handball... I don’t think there can be any argument about this one.

03:24 PM BST

Disallowed goal!

Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Ramirez scores a blinder, a shot from 30 yards out that gives Zinsburger no chance in the Arsenal goal. But in the build up Cuthburt handled the ball and after a visit to the VAR monitor the goal is ruled out.

Mayra Ramirez's goal was ruled out for a handball in the build up - Getty Images/Morgan Harlow

03:21 PM BST

19 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Good move from Arsenal as Wubben-Moy plays a great diagonal ball that’s brilliantly brought down by Fox. The Arsenal player then commits a foul and the chance to create something goes begging.

03:19 PM BST

James has looked lively so far

Lauren James

03:18 PM BST

16 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

First corner for Arsenal - can they create something from this?

The answer is ‘nope’. The ball is fizzed into the box but Hampton, in the Chelsea goal, comes out and claims the ball well.

03:17 PM BST

13 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Better from Arsenal Lacasse wins the ball back in the Chelsea half but the move peters out before they can create a chance. The north Londoners have just lacked a bit of cutting edge so far, but they’re passing the ball around well.

03:12 PM BST

11 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

James with the ball once again, she drives at the Arsenal backline before tumbling on the ground - she wants a penalty but she fell over a leg (Kim Little’s, I think) rather than being brought down. This game has suddenly sprung to life.

03:11 PM BST

A day for standing

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall has opted for a long, light-brown coat today, whilst Emma Hayes is almost entirely in black. Their seats here at Molineux are slightly below pitch level, because the dugouts are a couple of steps downwards below the ground, so they’re both standing in their technical areas to observe the game so far and I don’t blame them. The view from those low-down seats can’t be ideal for anyone.

03:10 PM BST

9 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Lovely quick feet, one-touch football from Arsenal ends with Beth Mead floating a cross into the box from the left. It’s a fine ball but evades everyone.

03:09 PM BST

8 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

First shot on goal goes the way of Chelsea. The breaks for James in the inside-right channel, the England star cuts onto her right and fires in a shot that Zinsburger saves well, palming the ball past the post for a corner. Nothing comes from the resulting set piece.

03:06 PM BST

6 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Lots of shadow boxing so far, both team sounding each other out. Arsenal seeing a bit more of the ball now.

03:04 PM BST

4 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Arsenal are pressing high up, doubtless what Eidevall would have wanted to see. Still no chances created yet.

03:03 PM BST

3 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Rytting-Kaneryd has looked lively so far for Chelsea. Two dribbles already and she looks up for this today.

03:02 PM BST

2 mins: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea have had the lion’s share of possession so far, they’ve passed the ball nicely but without any threat.

03:00 PM BST

1 min: Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0

The League Cup final is under way, Arsenal are in their famous red and white and Chelsea in their traditional blue.

02:57 PM BST

The national anthem has been sung

And we’re about to get under way.

Dawn Airey, the chair of the WSL & Championship board, shakes the players’ hands as she walks along the red carpet and conducts the formalities. There’s a haze of waving blue flags to my left and a sea of red & white flags to my right. They’re all blowing in the wind a bit - there are significant gusts out there. That could impact the conditions.

02:53 PM BST

The teams are in the tunnel

And we’re not long away from kick-off.

Molineux is hosting today's final - Getty Images/Jack Thomas

02:49 PM BST

Arsenal fans outnumber Chelsea supporters

The Arsenal fans are definitely in the majority here inside this stadium. They’re brought 6,000 fans officially but it looks like several thousands more of the anticipated attendance of 24,000 are wearing red rather than blue. There’s a terrific-looking section of blue fans and blue shirts away to my left, in the Chelsea end, but nonetheless it looks like Arsenal have the edge in terms of the noise, as the starting line-ups are read-out. The loudest cheers of all were reserved for Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Katie McCabe.

02:44 PM BST

Emma Hayes speaks to the BBC

On Chelsea’s approach today...

“It’s football we don’t need to complicate it that much.”

On the rivalry with Eidevall and this being their last meeting...

“[The media] will miss it, you build it up. We get on well and I for one will enjoy it knowing [this is our last meeting].”

02:35 PM BST

The managerial rivalry that’s illuminated the women’s game

Since Eidevall took charge of Arsenal in the summer of 2021, his team has played Hayes’s Chelsea 10 times. Hayes has won half of those meetings, Eidevall three and two have been drawn. Perhaps more significantly, Hayes has lifted five major trophies in those past two and three quarter years, compared to Eidevall’s one. Now they will contest another piece of silverware before Hayes departs Chelsea to take charge of the US women’s team.

READ: Inside the Emma Hayes-Jonas Eidevall rivalry ahead of Arsenal vs Chelsea League Cup final showdown

Jonas Eidevall and Emma Hayes have faced each other 10 times, with the Chelsea coach having the upper hand - Getty Images

02:26 PM BST

More on Russo starting on the bench

It’s understood Alessia Russo has been suffering from a bug this week, and although she’s believed to be recovering well, that minor illness is what has kept her out of this game today. Stina Blackstenius is this competition’s top scorer this season, however, so Arsenal are seemingly in safe hands up front.

02:23 PM BST

This match more important for Arsenal than Chelsea?

Having already been knocked out of the Women’s FA Cup, dropped out of the Women’s Champions League in the qualifying rounds and slipped six points behind their Women’s Super League title rivals, the game at Molineux is – realistically – their last remaining opportunity for silverware this season.

READ: League Cup final is season-defining match for Arsenal

02:19 PM BST

Those two sides in black and white

ARSENAL XI TO FACE CHELSEA: Zinsberger; Fox, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, McCabe; Little, Pelova; Mead, Maanum, Lacasse; Blackstenius. Subs: D’Angelo, Williams, Catley, Foord, Russo, Wienroither, Codina, Cooney-Cross, Lia

One change for the north Londoners from the side that left it late to beat Aston Villa 3-1 last weekend. It’s Stina Blackstenius who’ll lead the line, with Alessia Russo dropping to the bench.

Alessia Russo has to be content with a place on the bench for Arsenal - Getty Images/Jack Thomas

CHELSEA XI TO FACE ARSENAL: Hampton; Perisset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz, Nusken; James, Ramirez, Rytting-Kaneryd. Subs: Berger, Musovic, Ingle, Macario, Reiten, Lawrence, Kirby, Hamano, Beever-Jones

More changes for Chelsea as Emma Hayes makes six alterations to the side that drew against Ajax in the Champions League. Hannah Hampton starts in between the sticks, Niamh Charles captains the side, Melanie Leupolz and Sjoeke Nusken come into midfield, while Lauren James and Johanna Rytting-Kaneryd start on the flanks.

Chelsea will be looking to Lauren James for some creative spark from the wing - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

02:08 PM BST

Here’s how Chelsea line up

02:07 PM BST

Here’s the Arsenal XI

02:06 PM BST

Stat attack

This is the 10th time Arsenal have reached the final of this competition, more than any other side, in only the 13th season it has been contested

The north London club have lifted the trophy a record six times, compared to Manchester City’s four and Chelsea’s two. No other club has won this trophy.

Chelsea are in the final for a fifth consecutive year, but have been beaten in the past two visits to the trophy match.

Emma Hayes’ team are bidding to become the first British women’s side to win a quadruple of major honours since Arsenal lifted a quartet of trophies in 2007

Sweden striker Stina Blackstenius has scored eight times in this competition this term, more than any other player, and nobody has scored more times in a single Conti Cup campaign since her fellow Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema netted nine goals across their 2018-19 Conti Cup campaign.

01:47 PM BST

Chelsea are prepared

01:46 PM BST

Arsenal are in the house

01:44 PM BST

Emma Hayes looking to leave with a quadruple

By Tom Garry

Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Erin Cuthbert has admitted it will be “weird” when Emma Hayes leaves the club at the end of the season and a new manager takes over.

Today’s final gives Hayes’ team the chance to lift a first of a potential quadruple of major trophies in the USA-bound coach’s farewell campaign, after 12 years at the helm, and while Cuthbert is wishing her manager well, she knows they will miss her.

“I’ll always be grateful to Emma, no matter what,” Cuthbert says. “Everything that me and Emma are is based on honesty. She’s been utterly brutal to me at times and I’ve been utterly brutal to her at times. I like that we have that relationship, that we want to win. We will both do anything to achieve success.”

Asked about the summer when Hayes will be replaced, Cuthbert continued: “It’s going to be weird. It’s going to be uncomfortable – but it’s also exciting. Change is exciting.

“I’m going to miss Emma. She’s been great for me, the team, the club. She personifies everything that Chelsea is - but change has to be exciting. I’ve been at the club a long time, so a fresh pair of eyes might be a good thing. Who’s to say we can’t go on and achieve the same success, if not more, with someone else?”

Emma Hayes is leaving Chelsea this summer to become USA coach - Getty Images/Rene Nijhuis

01:39 PM BST

The stage is set

11:45 AM BST

Wubben-Moy hoping previous defeat brings Arsenal victory today

By Tom Garry

Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy has drawn parallels between Arsenal’s situation going into this final and their position before last season’s League Cup showdown, when they came out on top against Chelsea at Selhurst Park.

Just 16 days ago, the north Londoners were well-beaten 3-1 at Stamford Bridge to dent their Women’s Super League title hopes, and with them already being out of the FA Cup and Europe this is their last real hope of silverware this campaign. And the England centre-back says Arsenal want to “write the wrongs” and show their true potential with an improved performance at Molineux today.

“Interestingly last season was similar in terms of being knocked out of the [FA] Cup early, being out of the title race and looking to get some silverware in the Conti Cup. So there are quite a lot of similarities,” Wubben-Moy said. “Having played Chelsea recently and building, it puts us in good stead in terms of how much we can take from that game, how much we can learn and also the feeling that we all have of wanting to write the wrongs.

“We didn’t perform [at Stamford Bridge] and that’s not us. I think if we were looking at ourselves and said, ‘Oh, we did everything, but we still lost.’ I think we’d be in a different place. Ultimately we have a special squad with a lot of talent that hasn’t even fulfilled the potential that we know we can. Looking at opportunities we have to do so, the Conti Cup final day gives us no greater opportunity, to be honest.”

This is the two team’s third meeting in the League Cup final – both having won one of the previous pair of matches. But it’s not just being local rivals that gives this game an edge.

“Fighting for silverware is in both our DNAs, so it gives an extra edge to the competitiveness and what comes out on the day,” Wubben-Moy said. “With Emma Hayes at the helm of their ship having previously been an Arsenal coach, that adds a whole other element as well.

“There’s a lot of contextualised moments that contribute to the rivalry that go far beyond just being a football game. Those moments ultimately give the game an excitement you wouldn’t get from a standard game. To be part of a game like that as a player is helping history be written for that moment but also for the future.”

Stay here for all the team news, build-up and action, with kick off set for 3pm.

