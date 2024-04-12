Emma Hayes in bizarre Mike Bassett-esque press conference as Chelsea manager recites poem

Emma Hayes faced criticism for accusing Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall of showing 'male aggression' - Getty Images/Harriet Lander

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes channeled her inner Mike Bassett on Friday as she recited a poem during a highly unusual press conference.

Hayes recited Robert Frost’s ‘Something Like a Star’ when asked if she stood by what she said in the aftermath of Chelsea’s League Cup final defeat to Arsenal.

Last time out at Molineux, the Chelsea manager had criticised what she perceived as “male aggression” from Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall – a characterisation that he says was “irresponsible” – after Hayes had shoved her opposite number away when shaking hands immediately following the 1-0 extra-time defeat last month.

Arsenal's win over Chelsea was overshadowed by a spat between the two managers - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Hayes did not directly respond to whether she would change anything she had said that day but instead read out Frost’s 1943 poem as follows:

“So when at times the mob is swayed,

”To carry praise or blame too far,

”We may choose somewhere like a star,

”To stay our minds on, or be staid.”

Asked to elaborate the meaning behind that poem, Hayes said: “I’ve had a fantastic break [international break]. My focus is on moving forward. I’ve had time to look at my star.”

"I've had time to look at my star." ⭐



The move evoked memories of 2001 film Mike Bassett: England Manager, in which actor Ricky Tomlinson recited Rudyard Kipling’s ‘If’ in front of startled reporters.

Hayes appeared to imply she should not have shoved Eidevall but did not explicitly say so and merely said: “You can’t meet aggression with aggression.”

Asked about the topic initially, Hayes had said: “My son said to me after the game, ‘when you push someone in school you’re asked to go and take time out’, and I said to him, ‘you know what, you can’t meet aggression with aggression. All you can do is tell the teacher. All you can do is go and explain to the teacher why you think something is unfair’. I said ‘even if the parents go to the teacher, that’s all you can do’. You cannot meet aggression with aggression. I thought it was a really good conversation to have with my son after the final.”

The Chelsea manager was speaking ahead of Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup semi-final away at Manchester United, as her side try to defend a trophy they have won three times in a row.

Eidevall, speaking earlier on Friday before his side’s home league fixture against Bristol City, was asked about the clash with Hayes and said: “I thought the comments that I heard after the game [’male aggression’] were very irresponsible and they were not mirroring the conduct that I had in the technical area.”

