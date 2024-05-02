Emily Sindoni enters transfer portal in wrestling

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the nation’s top wrestling talents with local ties could be on the move.

Tioga graduate Emily Sindoni has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal at D’Youville University in Buffalo in women’s wrestling. Sindoni, a National and New York State Wrestling Champion while at Tioga High School, is one of the biggest names in the portal and will make an immediate impact wherever she lands next year as a sophomore.

18 Sports has confirmed that Sindoni has narrowed down her decision to four schools. The short list includes Elmira College women’s wrestling coached by Cody Griswold.

Sindoni is a Scholar All-American for D’Youville and is a proud inductee of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Upstate New York Chapter. 18 Sports will continue to follow Sindoni’s decision as it’s made.

