Emilia Marra: May’s female scholar athlete

Emilia Marra is a senior at Niagara Falls High School. She’s a member of the softball team and has been since she joined the varsity squad in ninth grade.

When looking back at the four years she spent as a Wolverine, Marra says she’ll remember the relationships she cultivated with the underclassmen the most.

“My seniors, in the past, I’ve absolutely adored them. So I feel like younger me has a huge smile on her face, making an impact on the eighth graders and freshman coming up,” she said.

Marra will study psychology at Edinboro University where she’s also committed to play softball. She primarily played catcher at Niagara Falls, but will transition to the middle infield in college. Her decision to study psychology stems from what she’s learned in her time at Niagara Falls.

“I have amazing teachers at Niagara Falls High School. I feel like all athletes know they struggle with mental health. [Mental health] has a huge impact [on me], so I joined psychology. I was like, wow it does impact me, and more than my team, it impacts people all around,” Marra said.

While Marra brings many things to the team as a team captain, it’s her confidence that helps set a tone for the rest of the lineup.

It’s something head coach Martha Amoretti admires.

“She goes up to the plate, and she’s 100% confident,” Amoretti said. “I’m confident 100% that something is going to happen and it’s kind of nice to watch someone with that demeanor coming up to the plate.”

Marra’s teammates notice her confidence and it pushes them to act in a similar manner.

“That’s why I always say be confident, be [Emilia] confident,” Amoretti said.

