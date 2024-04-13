Eloy Jimenez takes live BP, nearing rehab stint, Grifol says

CHICAGO — Ahead of Saturday’s loss to the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez took another step toward returning to the White Sox lineup in the near future.

“Yesterday, he had a really good day as far as running and moving around,” said White Sox manager Pedro Grifol before their game Saturday. “Now we have to get him back to timing and rhythm and all that stuff.”

Jimenez took live batting practice around 11 a.m. against Chicago reliever John Brebbia, and the South Side slugger had his moments. He hit a pair of balls in the air to the center field warning track, but also took his fair share of cuts that came up empty.

“He reached some numbers yesterday running that we’re comfortable with and now we’re taking the next step,” Grifol said.

Jimenez has been sidelined with a left abductor strain since a March 31 contest against the Detroit Tigers where he came up limping while running to first base.

When asked if Jimenez is nearing a rehab assignment in his “next step,” Grifol said that’s where things are headed for him.

