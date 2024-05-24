Elma's Seaberg named 1A Evergreen MVP

May 24—Elma senior Cason Seaberg earned his second Most Valuable Player award as the 1A Evergreen League announced its all-league team for the 2024 season.

Seaberg, who won the league Most Valuable Player award as a sophomore, was named the League MVP after the dynamic forward scored over 30 goals to lead the league this season.

Earning the league's Offensive Player of the Year award was Montesano junior forward, who scored 25 goals and had nine assists for the league-champion Bulldogs.

Joining Romero on the league's First Team are senior defender Spencer Lovell (2G, 2A), senior midfielder Jiovanny Torres (4G, 3A) and sophomore midfielder Cris Tobar (14G, 5A).

Raymond-South Bend had its fare share of all-league players led by First Teamers in freshman forward Adam Mora, junior midfielder Edgar Ramirez and senior defender Fabian Bucio.

Elma sophomore defender Matthew Wood and Hoquiam freshman midfielder J.B. Fabian were also named to the First Team.

Montesano head coach Fidel Sanchez earned a co-Coach of the Year honor with Eatonville's Corey Ackerman.

The complete all-league team is as follows:

1A Evergreen All-League Boys Soccer Team

League MVP: Cason Seaberg, sr., Elma

Offensive Player of the Year: Felix Romero, jr., Montesano

Defensive Player of the Year: Trentten Cressman, sr., Eatonville

Goalkeeper MVP: Juan Terrones, jr., Forks

Co-Coaches of the Year: Fidel Sanchez, Montesano; Corey Ackerman, Eatonville

First Team

Goalkeeper: Nate Goode, jr. Eatonville

Forwards: Adam Mora, fr., Raymond-South Bend; Ignacio Sanz-Illescas, jr., Eatonville

Midfielders: Cris Tobar, soph., Montesano; Edgar Ramirez, jr., RSB; Jiovanni Torres, sr., Monte; J.B. Fabian, fr., Hoquiam.

Defenders: Spencer Lovell, sr., Monte; Fabian Bucio, sr., RSB; Matthew Wood, soph., Elma; Jesus Dominguez, sr., Forks.

Second Team

Goalkeeper: Miguel Perez, fr., RSB; Mauricio Avila Guzman, fr., Hoquiam.

Forwards: Luis Torres, fr., Elma; Jules Desjour, soph., Montesano.

Midfielders: Jose Perez, jr., Elma; Kaiden Lindholm, sr., Tenino; Ashton Kongbouakhay, sr., RSB; Levi Clements, sr., Montesano.

Defenders: Theo Flores, jr., Elma; Fabian Torres, fr., Montesano; Chance LaBounty, sr., Hoquiam; Vicente Bautista, sr., Ilwaco.

Honorable Mention

Michael Garcia, fr., Hoquiam; Daniel Schallon, fr., Montesano; Jose Ramirez, fr., RSB; Hank Doelman, sr., Elma; Nathan Christenson, fr., Eatonville; DeAnthony Davila, jr., Forks; Tristan Katelnikoff, sr., Ilwaco.