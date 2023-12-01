Elliot Cadeau accomplishes feat in win over Tennessee

Freshman point guard Elliot Cadeau has been the hot topic around the UNC basketball program in their win over Tennessee on Wednesday night.

The Tar Heels jumped all over the Volunteers in the Dean Dome, jumping out to a 61-39 lead at halftime. They did have to hold off a late comeback from Tennessee before eventually putting it away. With the win, they move to 6-1 on the year and the vibes are high going into the game against Florida State.

For Cadeau, while he only scored five points he did impact the game in a big way with 10 assists and 0 turnovers. It was a throwback performance for the point guard and in the process, he accomplished something that hasn’t been done since one of his coaches did it.

Per the Tar Heels’ X account, Caduea became the first Tar Heel to have 10 assists and 0 turnovers since Marcus Paige did it:

Paige was a fantastic four-year player at North Carolina, helping get the Tar Heels to the Final Four in his senior season. He’s now an assistant coach at UNC and is helping Cadeau along the way.

That should mean good things for the freshman’s season ahead.

