As All Elite Wrestling celebrates 5 years, Ospreay sees more on the horizon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Will Ospreay is the aerial assassin, the self-proclaimed best professional wrestler in the world. One of All Elite Wrestling’s newest additions, Ospreay said he was thrilled to be part of the origin of a professional wrestling behemoth that he says shows no sign of slowing down.

“Right now, this is, without a shadow of a doubt, the most elite roster ever,” Ospreay told 8newsnow.com on the eve of a two-night AEW extravaganza in the entertainment capital of the world. He’s not joking. AEW Double or Nothing, a perennial Las Vegas mainstay, will feature some of the most talented performers in the industry.

Those performers scheduled to appear at the Double or Nothing event include Mercedes Mone, Orange Cassidy, Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho, among others. For his part, Ospreay will take on the current AEW International Champion Roderick Strong. It will be his first real shot at an All Elite Wrestling championship, one for which the aerial assassin has already shed blood.

“He’s already crossed that boundary with me by cutting me open,” Ospreay said. “I’m now bonded with that championship […] I see myself as the AEW International Champion by the end of Double or Nothing.”

Ospreay, who said he doesn’t look too far to the future, will afford himself a glance at the current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. He said he could see no reason that a champion-versus-champion match wouldn’t be possible after he claims the International title. For his part, Strickland is preparing for Christain Cage at Double or Nothing.

“I’ve been studying him for the last 20 to 25 years,” Strickland said. “There’s not much he’s been studying up on me.”

It will be his first pay-per-view title defense since defeating Samoa Joe for the top prize in All Elite Wrestling. Strickland recounted his feelings as the three-count came down, cementing his name in AEW history.

“Just a huge swell of emotion engulfed me,” Strickland said to 8newsnow.com. “That’s something dreams are made of.”

Strickland said after he faces Samoa Joe, he’s welcoming all challengers. Perhaps Ospreay will answer the call, creating a dream match for professional wrestling fans worldwide. With five years of All Elite Wrestling behind, there’s no doubt the two will clash in the next five, perhaps sooner than later, Ospreay said.

“I think it’s not going to be a case of when it’s going to happen. It’s going to be ‘This will happen.'”

Tickets for AEW Collision and AEW Double or Nothing are available now on AXS and at AEWtix.com.

