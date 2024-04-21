Elite League play-offs: Cardiff Devils 7-5 Guildford Flames - Devils finish third

Cardiff Devils' season ended with a 7-5 win over Guildford Flames in the Elite League third-place play-off final.

Sam Duggan and Nicolas Ouellett exchanged first-period goals before Devils took command.

Cole Sanford, Cole Ully, Tyler Busch and Cody Donaghey all scored for Cardiff in the middle period, Ryan Tait pulling one goal back for Guildford.

Turner Ripplinger, Oullett and Lewis Hook gave Flames hope, but Riley Brandt and Joey Martin sealed the Devils' win.

It was a game which neither side wanted to be playing in, after their semi-final defeats on Saturday.

Guildford were beaten after a late flurry of goals by Elite League regular season winners Sheffield Steelers, while Devils lost in overtime against Belfast Giants.

The game lacked edge and ferocity, not unexpected for a third-place final, but both teams had their moments to keep the travelling fans at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham entertained.

Great Britain forward Duggan beat Flames keeper Adam Long from close range to open the scoring, but Guildford hit back with four minutes left in the first period - Ouellett with the goal.

Cardiff burst out of the traps in the middle period, and scored two quickfire goals through Sanford and Ully, only for Tait to immediately pull one back for Flames.

But the Devils were the dominant side, and when Busch and Donaghey struck before the end of the middle period to put Cardiff 5-2 up, the result seemed inevitable.

Brandt put Cardiff four goals up early in the final period, but Guildford fought back with Hook's goal and Ouellett's second of the game.

There was still time for Devils forward Martin scored his 25th goal of the season, before Ripplinger completed the scoring in the final minutes, as Cardiff won 7-5.

Sheffield Steelers will be hoping to complete the Elite League Grand Slam when they take on reigning play-off champions Belfast Giants in Sunday's final.