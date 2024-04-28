Elite forward Bryson Tiller focused on improving in all areas

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Bryson Tiller’s top priority for the summer circuit season is locking in on every aspect of his game and fine tuning it to the point of dominance.

“Just everything from ball handling to creating off the dribble,” Tiller said. “Everything.”

*****

2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team

2026 Rankings: Top 100

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

Still, this weekend at the Under Armour Association’s opening weekend, the 6-foot-9 wing will have to settle for improving his sideline impact, operating as a player-coach for Atlanta Xpress as he nurses some minor injuries.

“I’m sitting out this weekend, but I’ll be back next weekend,” said Tiller, who checks in at No. 6 overall in the 2025 Rivals150. “I’m just working on being the best teammate, encouraging the guys and helping with things I’m seeing on the court.”

That falls in line with Tiller’s biggest takeaway after leading the City Reapers to the Overtime Elite title this season: “I had to learn to make an impact on the game in a lot of different ways.”

“I want to be the player that is strong in most areas,” Tiller said. “When you’re that type of player, you’re just that much harder to stop. Then you have to be consistent. That’s the big one.”

At 6-foot-9, Tiller is one of the most versatile prospects in the class, with the skill set and strength to dominate the game in the paint and the fluidity to operate on the wing and create offense for himself and his teammates.

“I’m working on expanding my game outside of the mid range,” Tiller said. “I have to have 300 makes from three a day. That’s already been helping me and that’s going to make me even more of a threat.”