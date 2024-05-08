Eliot Wolf: Patriots drafted Joe Milton because he was too talented to pass up

The Patriots were the only team to draft two quarterbacks this year, picking Drake Maye No. 3 overall and then coming back in the sixth round and selecting Joe Milton. Eliot Wolf, who ran the Patriots' draft room, says drafting two quarterbacks may be unconventional, but it was easily the right call.

“It was just one of those picks where there was too much talent in him to pass that up,” Wolf said of Milton on Adam Schefter's podcast, via MassLive.com.

Milton has one of the strongest arms in the NFL, and Wolf said the potential to develop him into an elite passer made him a great sixth-round pick.

“I had the opportunity to watch Joe play live, the last game of the year against Vanderbilt. I got there really early and watched him warm up. Just watching him throw the football is unbelievable,” Wolf said. “He’s 6-5, 245 pounds. He’s got a rocket for an arm. He’s athletic. He played in [Tennessee head coach Josh] Heupel’s offense there. It’s not an NFL offense, but we feel like there’s some things that we can work with and develop,”

If Maye plays the way the Patriots expect him to, Milton will never get on the field. But Wolf believes Milton has elite potential, even if he's not ready just yet.