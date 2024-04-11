Elijah Rushing named freshman to watch in college football spring season

There are a lot of intriguing storylines for the Oregon Ducks during this spring football season, most of which have to do with new players on the roster, either incoming transfers or true freshmen.

One of the many new players on this roster who has drawn a lot of attention early on, both through his recruitment and early in spring practices, is true freshman edge rusher Elijah Rushing. As a former 5-star recruit who was rated as the No. 26 player in the 2024 class, there are some eyes on Rushing nationally. This past week, CBS Sports named Rushing as one of several freshmen to watch during spring games this month.

Rushing flipped from his in-state Arizona program to Oregon, giving the Ducks one of the most dynamic edge rushers in the recruiting class. The 6-foot-6 specimen has the length and athleticism to play either with a hand down or standing up, giving him the versatility to get on the field right away in Dan Lanning’s defensive scheme.

After guys like Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, and Blake Purchase all saw significant playing time at the EDGE as true freshmen in 2023, there is a belief that Rushing can play is way into the rotation this year. Seeing what he can do in the spring game will give us a good idea of how likely that is.

