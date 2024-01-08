Elder grad Joe Royer transferring to UC football from Ohio State

Former Elder HIgh School tight end Joe Royer is transferring to UC from Ohio State.

A former Elder High School football standout is transferring back home as the University of Cincinnati Bearcats added tight end Joe Royer out of the transfer portal from Ohio State Monday afternoon.

Royer had been limited by injury with the Buckeyes, playing in four games behind starter Cade Stover and Gee Scott Jr. Royer entered the portal on Dec. 7. He caught one pass for five yards against Minnesota Nov. 18.

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Joe Royer (84) attempts to run past Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Justin Walley (5) during the second half of their game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Joe Royer has two seasons of eligibility

A redshirt season, depth and injuries resulted in Royer playing in 14 games over three seasons with four receptions for 24 yards. In the 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal vs. Georgia he had a reception and played 28 snaps. The death of his mother that season resulted in some missed games and he spent much of 2023 on the Buckeyes' injury list.

Royer is 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, some 30 pounds heavier than his days at Elder where he was a four-star prospect for coach Doug Ramsey's Panthers.

Joe Royer of the Elder Panthers catches the ball over Kenny Willis the Colerain Cardinals during the OHSAA Region 4 Final on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Atrium Stadium, Mason, Ohio. The two are now teammates as Royer transferred from Ohio State to UC where Willis is a member of the Bearcat defense.

A GCL-South stat stuffer

Royer led the Greater Catholic League-South in receiving yards in 2019 with 70 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns playing on Elder's Division I state runner-up team that finished 12-3. As a junior playing in 11 of Elder's 13 games, he had 32 catches for 617 yards and five scores.

One of his Elder High School teammates is UC guard Luke Kandra, who recently graded out as the country's top Power Five right guard according to Pro Football Focus and was named an AP Third Team All-American.

Enquirer sports reporter Scott Springer sits down with Elder's Jakob James, Joe Royer and Luke Kandra in 2019.

Panther Pride

Kandra is glad to have another former Panther on the roster and posted a photo of him lifting a much lighter Royer after a big play from their high school days. Royer was an OHSAA First Team All-Ohio selection with Kandra making Second Team.

Kandra was also a transfer, coming from Louisville before last season with the Scott Satterfield staff.

Elder Panthers Luke Kandra and Joe Royer will be reunited as part of the 2024 Cincinnati Bearcats. Royer transferred from Ohio State Jan. 8.

Royer is the third player to join the Bearcats from the Buckeyes, joining Evan Pryor and Kye Stokes. UC tight ends coach Josh Stepp was among many who posted their positive comments on X after Royer's announcement:

"BOOM!!!!!! #TEU just got better with some homegrown Cincinnati talent!!! Can't wait to coach my dude every day!!! #FAMILY #GoBearcats"

BOOOM!!!!!!! #TEU just got better with some home grown Cincinnati talent!!! Can’t wait to coach my dude everyday!!!! #FAMILY #GoBearcats — Coach Stepp (@coach_stepp) January 8, 2024

Former UC football coach Mark Dantonio honored

The winningest coach in Michigan State history has been named to the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame. Mark Dantonio, who coached UC between 2004-2006, will be honored in Dec. 2024 in Las Vegas.

Dantonio was 132-74 overall as a head coach, including 114-57 at Michigan State where he won three Big Ten Titles. Among his former Spartan players are current UC football strength and performance coach Niko Palazeti.

University of Cincinnati head football coach Mark Dantonio points out a play to quarterback Gino Guidugli during a timeout in the second quarter against Miami University, Sept. 11, 2004.

Before Michigan State, he became UC's head coach after serving as Ohio State's defensive coordinator. In 2004, the Bearcats went 7-5 and won the Fort Worth Bowl under Dantonio with quarterback Gino Guidugli earning MVP honors. His overall UC record was 18-17 which included a memorable victory over No. 7 Rutgers 30-11 at Nippert Stadium to end their perfect season. Dantonio left for Michigan State before UC played in the International Bowl beating Western Michigan. That game was coached by Brian Kelly who was hired from Central Michigan. Among Kelly's first hires was current UC defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs.

