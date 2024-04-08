El Paso Rhinos set to host Oklahoma Warriors in first round of Robertson Cup Playoffs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Rhinos will face off against the Oklahoma Warriors in the first round of the 2024 NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs.

The best-of-three game playoff series between the Rhinos and Warriors will be played at the El Paso County Events Center located at 4100 E Paisano Dr.

Game 1 of the series will be played on Friday, Apr. 12. Game 2 will be played on Saturday, Apr. 13. Both games are scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. MT.

If necessary, Game 3 will be played on Sunday, Apr. 14 at 4:30 p.m. MT.

This is the first time the Rhinos have qualified for the league playoffs since joining the NAHL in 2020.

Tickets start at $5, and Military members and their families receive free entry. For more information, visit elpasorhinos.com.

