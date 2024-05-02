Edwards on belief and getting Kenilworth Road 'rocking'

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has been speaking to the media before his side host Everton in the Premier League on Friday (20:00 BST kick-off).

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

There are no new injury concerns but also no sidelined players recovering in time.

Forward Elijah Adebayo, who returned at Wolves last weekend, has "trained well and had no issues" this week.

Edwards said the Hatters "are still in the fight so the belief has got to be there" when they face Everton, adding: "It has to bring out the best in us and we have to have positive energy."

On the Blues, who are mathematically safe from relegation: "It is a big challenge and we will expect them to be at their best. They have had three clean sheets in a row and play with real intensity and aggression."

He said he hopes his team will "take confidence" from already beating the Toffees twice this season.

Edwards' "belief hasn't waned at all" despite Luton's recent form. He added: "I can feel it from the players, staff and supporters as well."

On what the fans can do: "We have got to have Kenilworth Road rocking from the beginning. I want them in early when we are training because they can be the 12th man. It will be nervy and we will really have to dig deep, so it is in those moments when they can lift us."