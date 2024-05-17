Edson Barboza on Lerone Murphy at UFC Fight Night 241: ‘It’s going to be a war like always’

LAS VEGAS – Edson Barboza vows to deliver at UFC Fight Night 241.

Barboza (24-11 MMA, 18-11 UFC) takes on Lerone Murphy (13-0-1 MMA, 5-0-1 UFC) in Saturday’s main event (ESPN+) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Owner of one of the greatest highlight reels in UFC history, Barboza’s nine Fight of the Night bonuses is the most in company history.

“He’s a really good fighter,” Barboza told MMA Junkie and other reporters on Murphy at Wednesday’s media day. “He has six fights in the UFC, but he showed that he’s one of the best. Of course the UFC don’t give him a chance to fight in the main event because he’s a nice guy.

“He’s fighting in the main event because he deserves it – he’s really good. It’s going to be a war, like always. Everybody knows every time I will step in the octagon, I’m ready for war, and I think Saturday is not going to be different.”

Barboza has fought a who’s-who in MMA, from former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to former interim champ Justin Gaethje. The 38-year-old is coming off a Performance of Night knockout of Billy Quarantillo and a Fight of the Night battle against Sodiq Yusuff.

“Give my best: I think that’s going to be the key for this fight,” Barboza said. “If I go there and give my 100 percent and give my best, I’m going to win this fight.”

You can watch the full media day in the video above.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie