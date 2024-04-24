Edison softball beats SVEC for fifth straight win

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Edison softball continued their win streak against Spencer-Van Etten/Candor.

Edison softball rolled to another victory, on Tuesday. The Spartans pushed past early offense from SVEC, claiming their 5th consecutive win 14-2. The Eagles stormed out of the gates with a home run from Corning Community College commit Raegan Sudnikovichk, on the 1st pitch of the game. With 2 runners on, Roni Presher bounced a grounder to short and was called out at 1st, but not before another Eagles run scored.

In the bottom half of the 1st, Edison responded with an RBI-double from Kailey Ripley. Trailing 2-1, Gabby Milazzo struck out 3 straight batters to bring the Spartans back to the plate in the bottom of the 2nd. After the opening out of the inning, Charlee Stroman and Emily Aiello crowded the bases with a walk and a bunt for Edison. With a 3-1 count, Carissa Cowan blasted a pitch over the right field wall for a 3-run home run. After taking their 1st lead of the game, the Spartans would not look back, as they outscored the Eagles 10-0 for the win.

A look at scores from around the area is listed below:

High School Softball:

Edison 14 – SVEC 2

Horseheads 6 – Osbourn Park (Virginia) 1

High School Baseball:

Union-Endicott 7 – Corning 6

Elmira 4 – Cherry Hill West 2 – Played in Myrtle Beach, SC

Cazenovia 7 – Elmira Notre Dame 6 – Played in Myrtle Beach, SC

