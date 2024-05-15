Edinburgh 'not going to die wondering' - Gilchrist

Edinburgh co-captain Grant Gilchrist insists his side can handle the pressure of must-win games ahead of their URC clash with Munster on Friday night.

Edinburgh's play-off fate hangs in the balance with two regular season games remaining and they could hardly face a tougher test than Munster, who have won their last seven games.

"We're getting comfortable under pressure," Gilchrist said. "We've now played essentially five knockout games because we had to win. We've lost one out of those five games.

"We played the last 16 and quarter-finals in Europe, and then played three games that we knew we had to win and the pressure was right on us to do that.

"I've seen great signs that this team can do that. We know the size of the challenge this weekend. We know we need to step up, but we're comfortable with that now. We shoulder the responsibility."

Edinburgh haven't beaten Munster at home since March 2018 - courtesy of a Duhan van der Merwe double - but Gilchrist says they are not fearful of their Irish opponents.

"We're going to go after them," he added. "We're playing at home and we've got everything on the line for our season. It's a cup final. We're not going to die wondering.

"We're not going to go out and just feel our way into the game and try and sneak a win. It's not going to happen. We've got to go all out in every element of the game for dominance to come out on the right side of the result."