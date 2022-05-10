Eddie House reacts to Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo rejecting Marcus Smart’s help up off the floor

In the Boston Celtics’ late-game push to beat the Milwaukee Bucks on their home floor of Fiserv Forum on Monday night, Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston point guard Marcus Smart got tangled up on a play and crumpled to the ground together in a heap.

In the ensuing attempt to get up, Smart tried to be sportsmanlike to the Greek Freak despite the chippiness of the game and offered Antetokounmpo a hand up. Giannis took it initially, but when they failed to leverage one of the pair upright with limbs still tangled everywhere, the Bucks star kicked Smart in the face, causing the Flower Mound native to waive off Giannis in frustration and leave him to his own devices.

NBC Sports Boston broadcasters Brian Scalabrine and Eddie House — both former Celtics themselves — took a moment on the air to talk over that unusual exchange, sharing their thoughts on what might be going on in the mind of the two opponents.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear their thoughts.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

