Eddie George adds former Buckeyes to Tennessee State coaching staff

Since being named head football coach at Tennessee State University, Eddie George has been busy trying to get the program in position to succeed. He landed a high-profile recruit from Texas A&M in the transfer porter recently and he is putting together one heck of a coaching staff.

George has added some big names on the offensive and defensive side of the ball naming Brandon Fisher, son of former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher as defensive coordinator, and Hue Jackson as his offensive coordinator. Jackson of course didn’t have a great run as a head coach in Cleveland, but was very successful in Cincinnati as the OC.

George has also brought in some former Ohio State Buckeyes to round out his coaching staff. It was announced that Richard McNutt will be the defensive backs coach and Pepe Pearson has been named the running backs coach.

Tennessee State HC and NFL great Eddie George personally extending an offer to four-star DB Myles Pollard (@me1espollard), who will spend some time with the Michigan staff today. pic.twitter.com/QuiIilWln9 — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) June 16, 2021

McNutt played for the Buckeyes in the early 2000s and has spent time coaching at Toledo, Kent State, Northern Illinois and one year with the Browns in the NFL.

Pearson was teammates with George at OSU. He took the lead role in the backfield for the Bucks in 1996, the year after Eddie won the Heisman and rushed for over 1,400 yards. Pearson has spent the previous five seasons as the running backs coach at Marshall University.

George is putting together quite a staff at TSU. With this kind of coaching talent, it may not be long before the Tigers are competing for championships. And we love to see a little scarlet and gray sprinkled across the college coaching landscape.

