Ed Soares on the success of LFA as MMA's premier development league
LFA founder and CEO Ed Soares talks to Kevin Iole about his league's role in bringing top talent to professional MMA and how he continues to find elite fighters.
On Friday, Jose Augusto received a call, hopped on a plane, and traveled across continents.
Phil Mickelson is known for his mischievous sense of humour, but he was being deadly serious here at Quail Hollow on Wednesday when responding to a question about Super League Golf. "It's a big deal to give up control of your schedule,” the five-time major winner said. “I don’t know if the players would be selfless enough to do that.” It is fair to say that even those who sympathise with the likes of Justin Rose – as the Englishman wrestles with the extraordinary dilemma of banking more than a $100 million at the risk of being booted off the sport’s two main tours, as well as the majors and the Ryder Cup – would claim it be a “selfless” act. Certainly not Rory McIlroy who produced a rant for the ages earlier that day over why the Saudi breakaway circuit is golf’s “money grab” equivalent of football’s European Super League. However, Mickelson made the argument regardless. “I think the fans would love it because they would see the best players play exponentially more times,” he said. “Instead of four or five times, it would be 20 times… But every other sport, the entity or teams or leagues control the schedule. Whereas here, we’re able to control it. “We all make a very good living. We all do well. I’ve already had kids and I had the ability to control my schedule and be at big moments in their lives. If you’re a younger player, are you going to give that up?” McIlroy’s line of debate was rather different and will surely have resonated with the overwhelming majority. The 32-year-old talked of "playing this game to try to cement my place in history and my legacy and to win major championships” and backed Monahan and the European Tour in their warnings of issuing lifetime bans.
Donald Cerrone doesn't blame Diego Sanchez for their UFC on ESPN 24 bout falling apart.
Here are 25 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft whom we find most intriguing.
The New York Rangers in less than 72 hours lost their best player to injury, fired their president and general manager, and will likely see another player suspended. The NHL fined the Rangers an extraodrinary $250,000 on Thursday for what Commissioner Gary Bettman called demeaning personal comments made publicly about head of player safety George Parros. It’s believed to be the largest publicly announced fine of its kind in NHL history.
After a tough battle against Brooklyn the night prior, Milwaukee was able to hang on at home against Washington in a 135-134 win.
The end of an era.
Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre believes the reported schism between Aaron Rodgers and the franchise is real, and big enough that it is a long shot Rodgers will ever suit up for the legendary franchise again. Reports leaked on the first day of the NFL Draft that Rodgers was miffed with the Packers, specifically their front office, and told some within the organization he'd never play for them again. In a radio interview with ESPN Wisconsin, Favre said he wasn't optimistic Rodgers would return.
The Giro d'Italia is traditionally the most unpredictable grand tour, and adding to this year's uncertainty is the fitness of Egan Bernal in the absence of the top guns. Colombian Bernal won the 2019 Tour de France in dominant fashion but he has been hampered by back pain since and the Ineos-Grenadiers rider will start Saturday's individual time trial in Turin having not raced in more than seven weeks. In the absence of Tour champion Tadej Pogacar and runner-up Primoz Roglic, Bernal would normally be the hot favourite, but how his back responds to the brutal challenge of the Giro's punishing climbs is anyone's guess.
Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and AC Milan are reportedly refusing to decommit from the Super League and could face serious discipline.
Rodgers apparently found a creative way to mock the GM he reportedly loathes.
Goga Bitadze appeared to tell Greg Foster to "sit the f*** down," which prompted the feud between the two on the court.
Greg Biffle isn‘t letting the grass grow under his feet in semi-retirement from NASCAR racing. But having sand in his shoes — well, that‘s an entirely different story. And while you‘re at it, throw in a few lemons (more on that in a minute). The two-time NASCAR champion is still racing these days, but not […]
“There’s no doubt about it. I hope he gets it."
A proposed golf 'Super League' is largely meeting a similar reception to its flaming failure soccer counterpart.
Will D'Andre Swift get a big boost to his draft stock now that Kerryon Johnson is out of town? Check out where Swift lands in our analysts' running back rankings.
Bjorkgren is finishing up his first year as Pacers coach. It could be his last.
The shock and disbelief of what happened at UFC 261 still remains for Chris Weidman.
Check out the results from the official Bellator 258 fighter weigh-ins.
The NFL made an example of James — and took a victory lap against the NFLPA.