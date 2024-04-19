Eboni Walker to return to Ohio State women’s basketball team for sixth year

Ohio State women’s basketball forward Eboni Walker will be returning to the Buckeye program for a sixth year, as announced on Thursday.

Walker used her COVID-19 year last season to be granted a fifth year, but she was awarded a sixth thanks to limited action because of injury at Syracuse before she transferred to Columbus. Walker’s career started off at Arizona State before she moved on to Syracuse before finding her way in the Scarlet and Gray in 2022.

She appeared in 23 games, averaging 2.4 points in 10.5 minutes per game last season in a bit of a decreased role from the previous year. With the departures on the team, Walker may get an opportunity to carve out a little more playing time in the upcoming campaign.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the men and women’s basketball roster as they are both built and cemented during the offseason.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire