Eastern Illinois caps off spring ball with Blue-White game

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — The Eastern Illinois football team finished its spring practices with the annual Blue-White exhibition Saturday morning at O’Brien Field. After 15 practices, EIU head coach Chris Wilkerson and his players say the bar has been raised going into Year 3. After posting a turnaround 8-3 season last fall, the Panthers are raising the bar.

“I feel like we set a standard last year and the standard just carried over,” Eastern Illinois senior safety Mark Aitken said. “People left and people came but the standard is set and it stayed.”



“Guys took a step in the right direction and for us this is about taking the next step and the players have worked really hard in the winter program, we did a great job through the spring continuing to grow and improve but we know we got a lot of work to do between now and August when we open in Champaign,” Wilkerson said.

EIU opens up its 2024 season at Illinois Thursday, August 29th at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.