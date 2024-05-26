Eastern Conference final Game 3 live updates: Florida Panthers 1, New York Rangers 0, first period

The Florida Panthers are back on home ice for the next two games.

And after splitting the first two games of the Eastern Conference final on the road, they’re hoping to take hold of the best-of-7 series against the New York Rangers before having to leave South Florida again.

Game 3 is set for a 3 p.m. puck drop on Sunday, with the game televised nationally on ABC.

Follow along throughout the game for score updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis.

Panthers strike first on the power play

The Panthers opened scoring 2:50 into regulation on a Sam Reinhart power-play goal, with Reinhart firing a backhanded shot that beat Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin up high.

Florida has a power-play goal in consecutive games this series and are 2 for 6 on the power play overall against the Rangers.

Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk got the assists.

It was Reinhart’s sixth goal of the postseason.

Series recap and schedule

▪ Game 1: Sergei Bobrovsky had a 23-save shutout, while Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett scored goals in Florida’s 3-0 win.

▪ Game 2: Barclay Goodrow scored the game-winner with 5:59 left in overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the series on Friday at Madison Square Garden. New York’s Vincent Trocheck and Florida’s Carter Verhaeghe each scored in the first period. That was all that would get past either Sergei Bobrovsky or Igor Shesterkin in regulation.

▪ Game 3: Sunday, May 26, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 3 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 4: Tuesday, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

▪ Game 5: Thursday, May 30, New York’s Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, June 1, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 3, New York’s Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

Pregame reading

Need to catch up ahead of Game 3? Here are the highlights of the Miami Herald’s coverage over the past two days.

▪ Rangers’ ‘emotional advantage’ pays off in Game 2 overtime winner to even series with Panthers

▪ Paul Maurice evaluates Panthers after OT loss to Rangers in Game 2 of Eastern Conference final

▪ Florida Panthers Q&A: Bill Zito pulls back curtain on what has led to the team’s success

▪ A Panthers strength has been on display in the playoffs. They need it to continue