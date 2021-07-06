East-West Shrine Bowl moved, now part of Pro Bowl week

The East-West Shrine Bowl, the annual college football all-star game, has been moved.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the game has teamed up with the NFL and the date and location of the yearly contest has been switched up.

The game will be moved to Las Vegas and will now be part of the 2022 Pro Bowl week, which is the NFL’s yearly all-star game:

The East-West Shrine Bowl, the nation’s oldest college football all-star game, is partnering with the NFL and moving the event to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium as part of NFL Pro Bowl week. The game will be Thursday, February 3rd, in primetime, on NFL Network. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2021

The East-West Shrine Bowl has traditionally been an opportunity for college players to showcase themselves to NFL teams prior to each year’s draft. The most recent one was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the game dates back to 1925.

With the moving of the Shrine Bowl game, the contest is now slated to be played three days prior to the 2022 Pro Bowl. Both games will be played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders.