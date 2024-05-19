East Jordan aces toss 4 straight shutouts, 3 straight no-hitters

May 18—EAST JORDAN — Playing shortstop this year for the East Jordan Red Devils admittedly has become rather boring at times.

There hasn't been a whole lot of action at what's usually the busiest spot in the infield — no matter who is playing it.

Junior Eli Burns knows that better than anyone. He is the Red Devils' regular shortstop. He also pitches.

Ryder Malpass knows what it's like to play short this season as well as he's normally in the spot when Burns is on the mound.

But he also has a feel for how little the shortstop does regularly for the Division 4 No. 16 Red Devils from his usual spot at catcher — receiving behind the plate for a pitching staff averaging almost two strikeouts per inning.

Just recently, East Jordan put together three straight no-hitters and four straight shutouts.

"It's good," Burns said of playing short. "When you have confidence with your pitchers, you don't have to worry about the ball being hit to you that much."

Malpass, a junior, started the shoutout string himself with a 4-0 win over Bellaire on May 10 when he earned the win by throwing 5 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts. He also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and RBI. Junior Korbyn Russell closed out the game.

Then Burns started the no-hitter run in the second game that night with Bellaire, a 6-0 Red Devils win. Burns had 10 strikeouts and just a single walk allowed. He also tripled in the game.

Last week, the no-hitter string continued with 1-0 and 2-0 wins over Boyne City. Russell and senior Lucas Stone threw the Red Devils' third and fourth no-hitters of the season.

Stone threw a perfect game across six innings. He struck out 12 batters on just 70 pitches and also went 2 for 3 with an RBI against the Ramblers. Russell earned the 1-0 win over Boyne City with 5 1/3 no-hit innings behind 11 strikeouts and with just a lone walk allowed. Stone followed Russell to pick up the save for the Red Devils.

Russell is 6-2 on the season with two saves. Going into Thursday's game with Charlevoix, he had struck out 92 batters over 42 innings while compiling a 0.86 ERA. Stone is 5-2. Before suffering his second loss of the season to the Rayders, his ERA was 1.17 and he had fanned 38 in 36 innings of work. Burns has racked up 17 strikeouts so far in just over 14 innings.

"It's pretty special to be a part of something not many teams can do," Russell said. "We have a special group of pitchers to get the job done."

Stone credits the Red Devils' defensive play for the pitching staff's success.

"Our defense has helped the pitching a lot because they don't make a lot of errors," Stone said. "It makes it a lot easier when you know they are going to make plays behind you."

East Jordan came into this week beginning to approach the state records for consecutive shutout innings and games. That ended Thursday in twin bill losses to Division 3 No. 11 Charlevoix, which ended the Red Devils' hopes of sharing the final Lake Michigan Conference title with the Rayders. But the Red Devils still can chase the national record of nine no-hit games in a season. (No official record is kept for no-hitters by a Michigan high school team in a season.)

There is also no known record of any East Jordan team racking up three no-hitter wins in a row.

"I don't think there's been any stretch with three no-hitters in a row, so that is pretty special," East Jordan head coach Adam Grybauskas. "We're kind of picking up where things were last year and trying to build on last year's success and make it even better this year."

The Red Devils captured a Division 4 district championship in 2023 and then a 9-6 regional semifinal win over Gaylord St. Mary. The season came to an end in the regional final with a 2-0 loss to Painsdale Jeffers.

Russell, Stones and Burns were on the pitching staff last year as East Jordan made that run. The Red Devils will host the district tournament this year as familiar opponents Bellaire, Central Lake and Ellsworth vie to stop East Jordan's attempt at repeating as champion.

"I think we've played a little bit better competition this year," Grybauskas said. "Our focus this year is taking each doubleheader at a time and trying to get better each week.

"It's really been game by game and week to week," he continued. "You're always looking to do better than last year, so obviously that will be something we'll talk about in the future."