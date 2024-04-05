East Hardy tops Petersburg, 8-2; Moorefield sweeps Tucker Co.

Apr. 5—PETERSBURG, W.Va. — No. 4 East Hardy plated five runs in the third inning and three in the fifth, and three arms combined to hold Petersburg to four hits in an 8-2 victory on Thursday.

The big hits by the Cougars (3-1) in the third were a Shayne Sisler triple and Garrett VanMeter single that pushed two across each. The second run on VanMeter's knock crossed via an outfield error.

East Hardy benefitted from three errors and three walks in the fifth to tack on its insurance runs.

Noah Sager got the start for the Cougars and allowed one run one on hit in three innings of work, striking out three and walking two. Sisler tossed three shutout innings of one-hit ball in relief with four Ks and three walks, and Nate Smith pitched the final frame, allowing a run.

Owen Reel went 2 for 3 to lead Petersburg. Peyton Tingler took the loss for the Vikings, surrendering five unearned runs on four hits in three innings. Reel allowed three unearned runs on no hits in three frames of relief.

East Hardy is at Moorefield (5-1) on Saturday at noon. Petersburg hosted Allegany on Friday and takes on Pendleton County and Keyser on Saturday.

Moorefield wins 2 over Tucker Co.

HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Moorefield won a suspended game with Tucker County, 12-4, and rolled to a 14-1 rout in the nightcap to sweep a doubleheader Thursday.

The Yellow Jackets led Tucker 8-2 on March 26 in Moorefield before rain stopped play. They finished with 11 hits after the game was completed Thursday, with Guyan Kahangirwe accounting for three of them. Trevor Baldwin and Oliver Crites had two hits apiece.

Moorefield took advantage of eight Tucker County walks to win in five innings in Game 2. Alex Miller went 2 for 3 with a home run, six RBIs and three runs scored. Crites and Tyson Arnold had two RBIs each.

Arnold also got the win on the mound, allowing one unearned run on one hit in four innings of work.

Moorefield was at Strasburg, Virginia, on Friday and hosts East Hardy on Saturday at noon.