Early Week 12 Yahoo fantasy football waiver wire pickups

Whether you’re sitting pretty in your Week 11 matchup or trying to overcome a deficit, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon have you covered with some waiver wire suggestions who could strengthen your team going forward.

Marlon Mack was in the midst of an excellent game against the Jacksonville Jaguars but had to leave with an injury, which was later revealed to be a fractured hand. With Mack expected to miss a yet-to-be-specified amount of time, Jonathan Williams and Nyheim Hines should take control of the Indy backfield. Williams, active due to a sidelined Jordan Wilkins, turned 13 rushes into a whopping 116 yards. Hines did his damage on both the ground and through the air, scoring a rushing touchdown and catching three passes for 24 yards. Expect Williams to lead the Colts’ ground work on early downs and in the red zone, with Hines working more as a third-down option and primary receiving back. Both should be added with Mack and Wilkins out for the foreseeable future.

Bo Scarbrough, Detroit Lions (1 percent)

Yes, yes, we know — another Lions running back. The nightmare continues and all that. Yet, Alabama product Bo Scarbrough took over the Lions backfield in Week 11, out-touching both Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic. He also scored a touchdown on the ground. He’s probably not going to produce as a receiver but Scarbrough may have claimed a role as the Lions’ early down and red zone back. He’ll get Washington’s weak defense in Week 12 followed by Chicago’s surprisingly generous rush defense in Week 13.

Jacob Hollister, TE, Seattle Seahawks (27 percent)

The Seahawks return from their bye in Week 12, and with their return comes a chance for tight end Jacob Hollister to continue to build on his budding rapport with Russell Wilson. Hollister had scored in back-to-back weeks with six-plus targets in both games. With TE being such a barren fantasy position, you’ll want an asset attached to a Wilson-led offense. Oh, and for those looking ahead to the playoffs: Hollister and the Hawks get Arizona in Week 16, the friendliest defense to opposing tight ends this season.