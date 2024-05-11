Early Stony Brook blitz to bounce Niagara from inaugural NCAA tournament game in first round

May 10—Stony Brook overwhelmed Niagara before it could blink.

The No. 14 Seawolves scored the first five goals of the game, including one 46 seconds into the game. The Purple Eagles finally got in the board when Andra Savage scored her program-record 74th goal of the season with 2:17 left in the opening quarter, but Stony Brook tallied three in the first five minutes of the second quarter to end Niagara's first NCAA tournament game in a 19-7 loss Friday in Syracuse.

After leading 6-2 at the end of the first quarter, Stony Brook outscored the Purple Eagles 11-2 in the second and third quarters, including 7-1 in the second. The Seawolves held a 35-16 advantage in shots and 27-12 in shots on goal, while forcing 18 turnovers.

Niagara came into the game averaging 24 shots on goal and 15.7 turnovers. Stony Brook also had a 19-7 edge in ground balls, a category the Purple Eagles were plus-44 in during the regular season.

Stony Brook, which is 18-2 and winners of 13 consecutive games, got six goals and four assists from Ellie Masera — who has 75 goals on the season and 213 in the last three seasons — and two goals from Kailyn Hart, who now has 70 on the year.

Savage tallied three of Niagara's season-low seven goals, running her total to 76 for the year. Riley Latray added a goal and two assists, while Rachel Crane and Lois Garlow had a goal and an assist apiece.

The Purple Eagles end the season 16-4 after setting school records in wins, winning percentage, fewest losses, goals scored and assists, all while winning their first MAAC championship.

Stony Brook plays No. 3 Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA tournament at 2 p.m. Sunday.