Early Signing Period: Rodney Hill to USF, Ezaiah Shine to Tulane and other Mainland signees

DAYTONA BEACH — Rodney Hill stood up, unzipped his jacket and revealed a surprise: He is staying in his home state.

The three-star linebacker committed to Tulane in June, but at Mainland High School’s early signing day ceremony Wednesday, he flipped to the University of South Florida, choosing to further his academic and athletic career in Tampa.

“I just wanted to go where I felt comfortable and where I would play my heart out,” he said.

Rodney Hill signed with the University of South Florida during an early signing day ceremony at Mainland High School, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Hill was the top-rated player in Green Wave history when he committed last summer. But Tulane head coach Willie Fritz bolted to Houston for the same position on Dec. 3. Hill said that, plus South Florida’s persistence, played roles in his selection.

“They’ve been recruiting me hard,” he said. “With coaching changes and stuff like that, I just wanted to go where it was best for me. I felt like USF was more comfortable. I was comfortable with my decision.”

Hill collected a team-best 103 tackles (33.5 for loss) and eight sacks for a Buccaneers defense that pitched six shutouts on its way to a 3S state championship,

He also rushed for 305 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense. He rumbled for a score in the state title game against St. Augustine on Dec. 7.

“They are getting one of the best linebackers in the country,” Mainland coach Travis Roland said. “There’s not many times you get that much pop in a package like that. You’re talking five-foot-11 and then 215 pounds but runs a 10.8 100-meter. He bench presses the world, squats the world.

“They’re getting a lot of dynamite, and I think he’s going to be crazy, crazy good, especially with the way football is played now.”

Ezaiah Shine signs with Tulane

Ezaiah Shine picked Tulane University as his college choice during an early signing day ceremony at Mainland High School, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Ezaiah Shine wrote out a pros and cons list — what he liked about the schools recruiting him, what he didn’t. It’s still sitting in his car.

His deliberation between programs like Florida International, Troy and Tulane came down to Monday of this week before he arrived at a final determination. He revealed that choice as the early signing period opened Wednesday, inking his national letter of intent with Tulane.

“I felt like it was a place I could call home, and when I got there, I could see myself playing there,” Shine said. “I have a great relationship with head coach Jon Sumrall. That’s my coach.”

Sumrall was interested in Shine while coaching at Troy. He left the Trojans for the Green Wave on Dec. 8, yet continued his pursuit of Shine.

The three-star prospect out of Mainland is still new to his position. He spent most of his life as a quarterback before transitioning to defensive back in 2022. Still, he displayed immediate talent and potential at the position.

Shine, who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 180 pounds, snagged one interception this fall and made five tackles in the state finals.

“You’re talking about a guy that is taking the quarterback smarts over to defensive back,” Roland said. “Fast, ball skills. I think they’re getting a future NFL player because he has all the intangibles to be whatever he wants. I really, truly think that’s what they’re getting. He’s already got the size and the length.”

Madden Santiago signs with Harvard

Madden Santiago signed the paperwork for Harvard University as his college choice during an early signing day ceremony at Mainland High School, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

There was no shock factor to Madden Santiago’s decision Wednesday.

He walked into Mainland High School wearing a Crimson shirt and hat and reaffirmed his commitment to Harvard, a place he pledged to in June.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle teamed with guard Christian Hudson to fortify the left side of the Bucs’ offensive line during the past two years. Behind that unit this season, Khamani Robinson became Mainland’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2015.

Santiago garnered multiple Ivy League offers.

“I tell everybody, ‘If there was ever a program-changer, having a young man in your program go Ivy League is a program-changer,’” Roland said. “At Mainland High School, we preach that environment matters. This shows that you can achieve the highest of high athletic achievements here and you can get the highest of high academic achievements as well.

“I don’t know if there are many mean football players at Harvard. They’re going to get a very, very mean, smart kid.”

Ramon McCollough Jr. signs with Wofford

Ramon McCollough Jr. signed with Wofford University during an early singing day ceremony at Mainland High School on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Roland said Wofford University is about to receive a blessing, and it’s coming in the form of 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman Ramon McCollough Jr.

McCollough signed with the Terriers after a standout senior season. Thirty of his 58 tackles came for losses, and he tied five-star LJ McCray for the Bucs’ lead in sacks with 13.

“In normal recruiting, that kid is a Power Five or best Group-of-Five signee,” Roland said. “The transfer portal has affected that. But leader, culture changer, culture keeper … and a very versatile player. Inside and outside, can play everywhere.”

Wofford originally offered McCollough in May.

LJ McCray, Zavier Mincey updates

Mainland’s top two recruits attended the ceremony to support their teammates but did not participate.

McCray, who committed to Florida in October, chose not to sign this morning. He still plans to submit his national letter of intent during the early signing window, which runs through Friday.

Four-star defensive back Zavier Mincey privately inked his paperwork Wednesday. He will not reveal his school choice until his appearance at the All-American Bowl Jan. 6.

