An early look at how defending HBCU football champions FAMU's 2024 schedule is shaping up

Florida A&M football will return from its first Southwestern Athletic Conference and HBCU Celebration Bowl championship appearances and victories next season.

The Rattlers also finished with a 12-1 record, their most wins in a season since the program’s 1978 NCAA Division I-AA championship-winning team. The sole loss came against Football Bowl Subdivision opponent South Florida, faltering 38-25 in Tampa.

So, 2024 is a chance for FAMU to replicate the near-perfect, title-winning season it enjoyed last year.

Here’s a look at who FAMU plays next season.

FAMU to play more non-conference football games in 2024

The Rattlers season starts with four non-conference games before entering SWAC play.

FAMU will face two Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponents, Norfolk State and South Carolina State.

FAMU and NSU will meet in Atlanta’s MEAC/SWAC Challenge on Aug. 24. The Rattlers and Bulldogs face each other a week later for FAMU’s Aug. 31 home opener at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Additionally, the Rattlers will play two FBS opponents, traveling to play the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 7 and then defending Sun Belt Conference champions Troy Trojans on Sept. 21.

A portion of FAMU's SWAC schedule has already been set

Three of FAMU’s SWAC games are set.

The Rattlers will have to play homecoming spoiler against the Alabama State Hornets, who host the game in Montgomery on Oct. 5.

FAMU will have its homecoming when the Rattlers welcome the Texas Southern Tigers to Bragg on Nov. 2.

FAMU and Bethune-Cookman will play the annual Florida Classic on Nov. 23 for their final regular season SWAC game of the season.

The dates of FAMU's remaining SWAC games are to be announced

It's FAMU's turn to host SWAC foes Alabama A&M, Mississippi Valley State, and Southern.

FAMU-Southern has been one of the most heavily-attended games outside of homecoming as the longstanding rivalry now has SWAC implications.

The Rattlers versus Jackson State Tigers games will be moved to a traditional home-and-home SWAC matchup beginning in 2024, closing the chapter of the annual Orange Blossom Classic meeting in Miami Gardens from 2021-2023.

The Rattlers game versus the Tigers meeting for the 2024 season has not been released yet.

SWAC teams usually play eight conference games.

Right now, FAMU sits at seven SWAC contests.

So, there may be an added cross-divisional SWAC game for the Rattlers to reach the eight-game threshold for the 2024 season.

Florida A&M Rattlers 2024 Football Schedule

Dec. 16, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida A&M athletes celebrate after the Cricket Celebration Bowl game between Florida A&M University and Howard University at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. FAMU defeated Howard 30-26. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network

Aug. 24 vs. Norfolk State in MEAC/SWAC Challenge, Atlanta*

Aug. 31 vs. South Carolina State

Sept. 7 at Miami

Sept. 21 at Troy

Oct. 5 at Alabama State

Nov. 2 vs. Texas Southern (HOMECOMING)

Nov. 23 vs. Bethune-Cookman, Orlando*

TBA: Alabama A&M, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State, Southern, Another SWAC opponent?

BOLD = SWAC

* = Neutral Site

