I asked Rattler Nation for their favorite Florida Classic memories. Here's what they said.

ORLANDO ― Every Rattler knows the importance of the annual Florida Classic.

A win for the Florida A&M over Bethune-Cookman in the rival football game secures bragging rights for an entire year.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Rattler Nation wants their Marching ‘100’ band to outplay B-CU’s Marching Wildcats during the halftime performances.

The Florida Classic, known as ‘The Classic,' began in 1978. This Saturday will be the 42nd Classic meeting between the Football Championship Subdivision seventh-ranked FAMU and B-CU (no game from 1983-1984 and 2020).

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium. The game is available to watch on ESPNU.

The FAMU Rattlers defeated the BCU Wildcats 41-20 during the annual Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Of course almost half a century of Florida Classic history has provided FAMU fans, alums, and supporters with some of their greatest memories.

Here’s what Rattler Nation said when asked to share those ‘Classic’ moments.

2021: Big Gentle Hunt takes it to the house in dominant third quarter to end FAMU's losing streak to Bethune-Cookman

“Gimme that!” is probably what former Rattlers star and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker Markquese Bell said to the Bethune-Cookman ball carrier as he took the football from him on a carry.

After the football rolled on the ground, it landed in the hands of redshirt freshman defensive lineman Gentle Hunt.

And what did Hunt do?

The 300-pounder scampered for a 46-yard FAMU score.

It was the Rattlers’ second defensive touchdown of not just the contest but the quarter as cornerback and the game’s Most Valuable Player BJ Bohler stripped the ball from a B-CU ball carrier and returned it for 56 yards.

It may be the best single-quarter performance in Florida Classic history as FAMU’s lead ballooned from 13-7 to 43-7 entering the fourth quarter.

One fan says the Marching '100’ began playing gospel music in memoriam of the Wildcats after the Rattlers’ dominant 15 minutes.

“That third quarter was crazy,” Hunt, now a senior, reflected when asked about it.

“I’ll never forget that moment, especially since I was a freshman. I was most definitely tired. That was a big boy run. But I’m happy I got up in there and got a score for the Rattlers.”

The Rattlers won 46-21, ending a nine-game Florida Classic losing streak to the Wildcats.

FAMU began a streak of its own, beating B-CU 41-20 in 2022 for the program’s second straight Florida Classic win.

“It’s a great feeling when you finally get it done and hold up the trophy with family, [FAMU President] Dr. [Larry] Robinson, and athletic directors,” FAMU head football coach Willie Simmons, who fell while coaching his first two Florida Classics in 2018 and 2019, said.

“It brings it all together, but I don't think there’s a better feeling than knowing you accomplished the ultimate goal of winning the classic.”

1978: FAMU overcomes big deficit to win first-ever Florida Classic

Head coach Rudy Hubbard gives instructions to quarterback Albert Chester during a game between FAMU and Bethune-Cookman in 1978.

The first one is always the sweetest.

What looked like the Wildcats had the inaugural 1978 Florida Classic in the bag soon turned in the Rattlers’ favor.

FAMU trailed 17-0 to B-CU at halftime at Tampa Stadium.

The Rattlers pitched a second-half shutout while scoring 27 consecutive points on the Wildcats to claim the 27-17 victory.

W. Earl Kithings remembers the heroics of former Rattlers quarterback Albert Chester. While FAMU superfan and historian known as Rick Rattler recalls Chester’s touchdown pass to Wyman Daniels.

That wasn’t the only first for the 1978 Rattlers football team.

FAMU won the NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) Championship under head coach Rudy Hubbard, beating Massachusetts 35-28.

2000: FAMU's Marching '100' and Bethune-Cookman's Marching Wildcats battle

Halftime shows are part of the pageantry that accompanies HBCU football games.

The 2000 Florida Classic’s YouTube comments say it had “the best halftime show ever.”

FAMU’s Marching ‘100’ took the field, including then-new hit single by Destiny Child, Independent Woman, Part 1 in its act.

B-CU’s Marching Wildcats brought its drum majors out on motorcycles before its performance, exciting the Florida Citrus Bowl (now Camping World Stadium) crowd of 70,719.

“The 2000 halftime show was crazy,” FAMU alumna Satet Neferkara said on the app formerly known as Twitter. “Both bands left everything on the field."

2000: FAMU fans can't deny the brilliance of Bethune-Cookman great Rashean Mathis

Bethune-Cookman's Rashean Mathis (16) pushes off from Morgan State's Thomas Potts (18) on a punt return early in the second quarter of a college football game on September 1, 2001. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Let’s stay in 2000.

It’s one of the greatest plays in Florida Classic history.

FAMU kicker Juan Vasquez attempted a 45-yard field goal, which fell short of the uprights.

But B-CU cornerback Rashean Mathis didn’t let the ball hit the ground, catching the kick at the back of the endzone to return it for 103 yards within the first minute of the fourth quarter.

“As much as I hate to say it,” FAMU alumnus and Rickards High School athletic director Earl Hankerson said of the play.

Mathis’ touchdown pulled the Wildcats ahead of the Rattlers 28-25.

But B-CU couldn’t hold the lead.

FAMU won 31-28 behind two Vasquez field goals after he missed his first two attempts.

The 2000 game decided the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion, which the Rattlers claimed.

Mathis, who won the 2002 Buck Buchanan Award (Division I-AA/FCS Defensive Player of the Year), played 13 seasons in the NFL, primarily for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

2010: FAMU running back Philip Sylvester runs amuck on Bethune-Cookman defense

FAMU running back Philip Sylvester had 26 carries for 146 yards and three touchdowns in the 2010 Florida Classic. The Rattlers defeated Bethune-Cookman 38-27.

Nothing could stop Rattlers running back Philip Sylvester in the 2010 Florida Classic.

The senior finished his college career at FAMU with a remarkable performance over a longstanding rival, B-CU.

Sylvester ran past the Wildcats 26 times for 146 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the way to FAMU’s 38-27 win.

Sylvester won the game’s MVP, and it was the last Florida Classic the Rattlers won until 2021.

“It was very special. Just to come in and do what we did was great,” Sylvester said in a 2018 interview with the Tallahassee Democrat.

“That game symbolized my whole life. I was taught to stick with it and never give up. If you stick with things through the ups and downs, usually, there’s a favorable outcome. If there isn’t a favorable outcome, you can go to sleep at night knowing you gave your best."

The Rattlers’ victory ruined the B-CU’s perfect season and caused the teams to be involved in a three-way tie for the MEAC title with South Carolina State.

Florida A&M (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) vs. Bethune Cookman (3-7, 2-5 SWAC) Florida Classic Game Information

Florida A&M Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons holds up the trophy after he and his team defeated the BCU Wildcats 41-20 during the annual Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Camping World Stadium; Orlando, Florida

How to watch: ESPNU, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: FAMU Football: What are the Rattlers' greatest Florida Classic moments?