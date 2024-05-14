Early Eagles 53-man roster projection after the 2024 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have made it through free agency and the draft, which means they now have a near-full 90-man roster.

They still have all of the spring practices, training camp and preseason games before they have to make decisions on final cuts. So this 53-man roster projection will change quite a bit in the next few months, but it’s good to have a baseline.

Here’s my first crack at the Eagles’ 53-man roster in 2024:

QB (3): Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee

The Eagles this offseason let Marcus Mariota leave for Washington in free agency and then traded to bring in Kenny Pickett as the new backup. They still have Tanner McKee entering his second year after an impressive rookie training camp. They brought in Will Grier as a bridge to the new offense but can’t see him making the team over McKee and the Eagles aren’t going to keep four quarterbacks.

Out: Will Grier

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Kenny Gainwell, Will Shipley

While the Eagles kept four running backs on their 2023 roster, they never played Rashaad Penny and there’s not much of a reason to keep four based on the group they have unless one of the other players simply earns a spot. Between Saquon Barkley, Kenny Gainwell and Will Shipley, the Eagles should be fine, especially because we expect Barkley to get even more snaps than D’Andre Swift had in the offense last season. If they want to keep four, then Tyrion Davis-Price or rookie Kendall Milton from Georgia have a shot.

Out: Tyrion Davis-Price, Lew Nichols II, Kendall Milton

Receiver (6): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, DeVante Parker, Parris Campbell, Britain Covey, Ainias Smith

The Eagles have one of the best duos in the league with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith but things are much trickier after that. The top returning player is Britain Covey, who is really just a return specialist. The Eagles brought in rookies with return capability but Covey was legitimately one of the best in the league last year so he’s sticking around.

There’s a chance that either DeVante Parker or Parris Campbell, the two veteran additions, aren’t able to stick. For now, I have them keeping both. Of the rookies, I think Smith is more ready to contribute, especially because Johnny Wilson doesn’t project as a special teamer. So he’s a cut and develop player.

Out: Johnny Wilson, Joseph Ngata, Austin Watkins Jr., Shaquan Davis, Jacob Harris

Tight end (3): Dallas Goedert, C.J. Uzomah, Grant Calcaterra

The Eagles’ TE2 from the last few seasons, Jack Stoll, left in free agency, which created an opening. It’s possible that veteran C.J. Uzomah can fill that void but Grant Calcaterra could potentially push for that job too. The Eagles obviously like Albert Okwuegbunam but I couldn’t find a spot for him on my roster even though the Eagles kept four on their 53-man for most of 2023. He’d be the next guy up and it’s not crazy to think about him being out Uzomah or Calcaterra for a roster spot.

Out: Albert Okwuegbunam, E.J. Jenkins, McCallan Castles

Offensive line (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Mekhi Becton, Matt Hennessy, Fred Johnson, Trevor Keegan, Dylan McMahon

Four of the five starters are set in stone so they’re easy to put on this roster. And even if Steen isn’t the right guard — he’ll have first crack at it — he’s still going to be on the team. Mekhi Becton and Matt Hennessy were two free agents who will help give the team some depth. Fred Johnson returns on the second-year of his two-year contract after an impressive summer in 2023. And fifth-round pick Trevor Keegan might not really be competing for the right guard spot but he can provide some depth. I also have the Eagles keeping sixth-round pick Dylan McMahon but he’s not a roster lock.

Out: Le’Raven Clark, Brett Toth, Darian Kinnard, Jason Poe, Gottlieb Ayedze, Anim Dankwah

Defensive tackle (5): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo

Keep an eye on UDFA Gabe Hall out of Baylor. I was tempted to put him on the roster but if they keep just five, that probably won’t happen. The top three are locks. After that, I think Marlon Tuipulotu and Moro Ojomo are on the team too. Tuipulotu has played a decent amount in recent seasons and Ojomo showed some flash for a seventh-rounder in camp last year.

Out: PJ Mustipher, Gabe Hall, Thomas Booker IV

Edge (6): Josh Sweat, Bryce Huff, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Zach Baun

The Eagles’ starters here are clearly Josh Sweat and Bryce Huff but Brandon Graham and Nolan Smith figure into the rotation as well. Jalyx Hunt might not be ready to contribute immediately on defense but unless he suffers a stashable “injury” during training camp, he’s going to take up a roster spot and help on special teams. And the Eagles brought in Zack Baun for a reason, presumably to fill that Andrew Van Ginkel role from Vic Fangio’s defense in Miami. That leaves some tough cuts like Patrick Johnson and Julian Okwara, who will be able to fight for roster spots this summer.

Out: Tarron Jackson, Patrick Johnson, Terrell Lewis, Julian Okwara

Linebacker (4): Devin White, Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Ben VanSumeren

The toughest cut here is the veteran Oren Burks but that could change. The Eagles went very light on their initial 53-man roster at linebacker last year with just three but kept Nicholas Morrow on the practice squad and made him an early-season elevation. I could see a similar situation for Burks. Devin White and Nakobe Dean project as starters but Jeremiah Trotter Jr. could battle for playing time and Ben VanSumeren had an encouraging rookie season and was a key special teamer.

Out: Oren Burks, Brandon Smith

Cornerback (7): Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Isaiah Rodgers, Avonte Maddox, Eli Ricks

The notable omission here is James Bradberry. The 30-year-old is still on the roster right now but if Quinyon Mitchell is ready to be a starter, it’s hard to imagine the Eagles’ keeping Bradberry as a backup. For that reason, I have him out. But the back end of this competition is really fascinating. Guys like Isaiah Rodgers, Avonte Maddox, Eli Ricks, Josh Jobe and Zech McPhearson are going to bring a ton of competition but there just aren’t roster spots for all of them.

Out: James Bradberry, Josh Jobe, Zech McPhearson, Mekhi Garner, Mario Goodrich, Tyler Hall, Shon Stephens

Safety (3): C.J. Gardner Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown

This is admittedly light at safety but the Eagles are also light at the position on their 90-man roster. There’s a chance they could move a corner or two — Mekhi Garner makes sense — to safety full time. At least keeping a versatile player like Avonte Maddox on the active roster would help to round out the depth. For now, CJGJ and Reed Blankenship project as starters as Sydney Brown recovers from an ACL tear late in the 2023 season.

Out: Tristin McCollum

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato

This is pretty easy. The Eagles re-signed Mann and Lovato this offseason and gave Elliott a big-time contract extension. This trio worked very well together in 2023 and they’re back together for 2024.

