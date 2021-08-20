Eagles WR DeVonta Smith gets off to rocky start in preseason debut; QB Jalen Hurts late scratch

PHILADELPHIA — The surprises began shortly before the game started when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who participated in warmups, was held out with what the team called a non-COVID illness.

That was after the Eagles decided to go without a kicker after Jake Elliott hurt his ankle in practice Monday, and the team held out most of its starters on both the offensive and defensive lines.

And then the game started, and it was an utter disaster.

Joe Flacco started in place of Hurts. On his third play, Nate Herbig, starting at center in place of Jason Kelce, snapped the ball over his head from the 41 yard line. Flacco chased down the ball, tried to make a play, but was tackled and fumbled it.

The Patriots recovered at the Eagles' 9 and scored a touchdown two plays later.

That was only the beginning of what became a 19-0 halftime deficit for the Eagles.

But we at least saw two debuts for the Eagles this preseason – rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Miles Sanders.

DeVonta's debut

Smith made his NFL debut, and it didn't go especially well, either. It wasn't until the Eagles' third series before Flacco even threw to Smith, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who was drafted 10th overall.

Story continues

The first pass came on a 3rd-and-9 from the Eagles' 27. Smith ran a short route over the middle, Flacco was a bit late with the throw and Smith couldn't hold it as he was getting hit. The play would've been short of a first down anyway.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is unable to catch a pass in front of New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Patriots notebook: Nelson Agholor could provide much-needed boost at wide receiver

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell:'I'm an (expletive)' for cutting Don Muhlbach on his 40th birthday

The second attempt was a sideline pass where Flacco lofted the ball over Smith's back shoulder. But the pass was probably heading out of bounds anyway and Smith turned to the ball late, and it fell incomplete.

The third attempt was a drop over the middle. That, however, was nullified by a Patriots penalty for roughing the passer.

Finally, Flacco and Smith connected on the fourth attempt, a 9-yard play over the middle. Flacco later hit Smith for 10 yards near the end of the first half.

So that's two receptions for 19 yards in four attempts. Flacco, meanwhile was 10-for-17 for 83 yards and an interception.

Others sitting out

The Eagles also went without cornerback Darius Slay, defensive linemen Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat. Barnett (shoulder) and Hargrave (ankle) were the only ones listed on the Eagles' injury report from practice Tuesday.

On the offensive line, center Jason Kelce, right tackle Lane Johnson and right guard Brandon Brooks also sat out. None were listed on the injury report.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: DeVonta Smith makes NFL preseason debut for Philadelphia Eagles