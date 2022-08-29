Eagles to waive rookie QB Carson Strong

Eagles are cutting QB Carson Strong, who got $320k in guarantees as an undrafted free agent — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 29, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles are parting ways with one of the most recognizable undrafted free agents from the 2022 class.

Quarterback Carson Strong is being waived, per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

The Eagles gave Strong a hefty signing bonus to make sure they landed him just after the 2022 NFL draft ended, but his performance during training camp and the preseason wasn’t enough to earn a spot on their initial 53-man roster.

Strong should be a solid candidate to return to Philly’s practice squad, if he manages to clear waivers.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections heading into college football season

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire