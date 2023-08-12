Eagles vs. Ravens: How to watch, listen and stream the preseason opener

The Eagles are returning to actual game action for the first time since their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, and they’ll debut a revamped roster against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Philadelphia is noncommittal on playing their starters with two days of joint practices against the Browns scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Saturday provides a debut for Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and Kelee Ringo as the Eagles could deploy five former Georgia Bulldogs on the defensive side of the football early on.

Here’s how you can watch, stream, and listen to the preseason opener.

Game Information

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens

7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 12

M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, Maryland

How to watch

Streaming

NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app and NFL+.

Also available live on FuboTV

Radio

Philadelphia: For Eagles fans, you can listen to Merrill Reese and Mike Quick calling the game on SportsRadio 94WIP. The desktop version of PhiladelphiaEagles.com/LiveRadio will provide a live feed of the SportsRadio 94WIP broadcast feed that is available nationwide. Fans can also listen on the Eagles app as well in the Philadelphia market. Those in the Baltimore market can listen to the Ravens’ radio broadcast on 98 ROCK.

Baltimore: Local radio: 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Satellite Radio

SiriusXM (Ch. 88)

Social Media

